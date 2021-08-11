PGA Tour Title Sponsor Amex Forces White Employees to Endure Racial Struggle Sessions

American Express recommended a series of resources for employees to "overcome our country’s racist heritage." (PGW Graphic)

According to a report in today’s New York Post, American Express, which title sponsors The American Express in La Quinta, Calif., has invested $1 billion towards “social justice” efforts.

Part of this “effort” included hiring Khalil Muhammad, the great-grandson of Nation of Islam’s controversial founder Elijah Muhammad, to teach employees about Marxism and Critical Race Theory.

Seminars led by Muhammad included forcing white employees to admit they were racist through Maoist-style struggle sessions.

Chris Rufo, author of the NY Post piece, wrote, “White employees are told not to utter phrases such as ‘I don’t see color,’ ‘We are all human beings’ and ‘Everyone can succeed in this society if they work hard enough.'” According to Muhammad, these are all categorized as “microaggressions.”

As part of the flagship Anti-Racism Initiative training module, American Express recommended a series of resources for employees to “learn about covert white supremacy” and dedicate themselves “to the lifelong task of overcoming our country’s racist heritage.”

According to Rufo, Amex employees were also ­directed toward a series of articles that promises to “force white people to see and understand how white supremacy” is embedded in their lives and demonstrate how “white children become racist before they can speak.”

American Express has been the title sponsor of The American Express since 2020.

Its CEO, Stephen Squeri, called Trump supporters “anti-American” for the three-hour riot at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, while investing over $1 billion to promote CRT and Marxism following the months-long BLM riots during the summer of 2020.

Go deeper on Amex’s Anti-American Marxist values.