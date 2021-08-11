Community Briefs 8/12/21

MIDDLEBURG – The Clay County Utility Authority will be holding a public rate hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m., at 3176 Old Jennings Road. CCUA is excited to be starting its 28th year of serving the residents of Clay County. CCUA has only adopted five rate increases in the past ten years to cover the increase of renewal and replacement infrastructure and cover increases in operating costs while promoting water conservation. Even with this year’s proposed rate increases, CCUA will still have the lowest utility rates compared to neighboring communities.