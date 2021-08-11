Cancel
CORONAVIRUS: Denim and Diamonds fundraising sets record despite canceling signature event

By Chuck Samples
KVOE
 8 days ago

Despite not having the signature gathering last week, Newman Regional Health is announcing record fundraising through the Denim and Diamonds campaign. Director of Business Development McKenzie Cinelli says the campaign generated over $121,000, above last year’s prior mark of $107,000. She was pleased to say all pre-events had increases in fundraising along with a larger list of event sponsors. She also says residents had the chance of accepting refunds if they were planning to attend the signature event, but many chose not to do that.

