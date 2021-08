Under the constant serenade of “Champions of Europe”, Chelsea’s season begins to a tune of utter certainty. This may be a club defined by the demands of its short-term memory, with a new season bringing a clean slate, unrelenting expectation and an insatiable appetite for silverware. But for the returning supporters at Stamford Bridge, this lopsided victory against Crystal Palace was a chance to revel in the summer’s pent-up ecstasy and prolong the jubilant atmosphere of a procession.In truth, a scoreline of 3-0 could hardly do justice to the nature of Thomas Tuchel’s side’s dominance, with both the matter and...