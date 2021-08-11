Cancel
Energy Industry

VOLUNTARY REDUCTION OF ELECTRIC CONSUMPTION

frontroyalva.com
 7 days ago

As temperatures are expected to reach well into the 90’s in the next few days, the Town of Front Royal’s electric customers are being asked to conserve power. If we can conserve during these peak hours (4:00pm - 6:00pm), we can save on transmission and capacity costs, and help keep the electricity rates low. The Town requests electric customers to voluntarily reduce energy consumption today, August 11, 2021 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm.

