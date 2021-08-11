Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

The top 30 college baseball programs during the the most recent five seasons, No. 1 through 10

By Gene Swindoll
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree years ago, I wrote an article that ranked college baseball programs based on how they did during the ten-year of 2009 to 2018. During that period, Mississippi State was ranked the 16th best college baseball program. Now that the 2021 college baseball program has come to a close, it is time to do another update. But instead of doing it for 10 years, I have decided to only include the last five full seasons. In my opinion, that gives a more accurate indication of where college baseball programs really rank among all of the programs.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Louisville, MS
State
Florida State
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
State
Arizona State
Local
Mississippi College Sports
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#Red Raiders#Cbs Sports#Cws#Pac 12#Pac 12#The College World Series#Tcu#Acc#Cardinals#Lsu#Sec#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
Related
College Sports247Sports

College football's 25 best tailgates in 2021

It goes without saying, but college football just simply wasn’t the same during the 2020 season. After everything the COVID-19 pandemic canceled, fans and teams alike were simply just happy to have college football be played during the year. But with shortened schedules, masks being required everywhere and more, it wasn’t the same as usual. The biggest change? Fan attendance.
College Sports247Sports

4-star TE Theodor Ohrstrom's A&M pledge draws reactions from all over

Texas A&M received more good news on the recruiting front on Wednesday with big-time international tight end Theodor Ohrstrom announcing his commitment to the Aggies over LSU and Ohio State. Ohrstrom made his commitment during a live broadcast on CBS HQ surrounding by his family and coaches. The 6-foot-6, 245-pound...
College Sports247Sports

Gamecocks add one more piece to 2022 baseball team

The South Carolina baseball roster received one final addition. The Gamecocks welcome in Vanderbilt transfer Matt Hogan, who is in Columbia and prepared to start fall semester classes on Thursday. Hogan was a freshman for the Commodores for the 2019 season and has made a total of 29 appearances over...
NFL247Sports

College football's biggest potential shockers in 2021

The 2021 college football season is days away, and everyone embraces the idea of “normal” after last year’s campaign was anything but. With teams playing in empty stadiums, conference-only schedules and multiple postponements and cancellations, the COVID-19 pandemic had its handprints all over one of America’s most popular sports. One...
Oklahoma State247Sports

Oklahoma State hoops offers 2023 forward Isaiah Manning

Oklahoma State basketball extended another early offer to a prospect in the 2023 class Wednesday. Mansfield (Tex.) Legacy power forward Isaiah Manning picked up his latest Power Five offer from the Cowboys, announcing the news via social media. Manning is a high school teammate of current Oklahoma State class of...
College Sports247Sports

OU hoops hosts in-state '23 sharpshooter

As new Oklahoma men's basketball head coach Porter Moser gets settled-in, he's already started to go all-in on the recruiting trail. Recently, the Sooners were able to host an in-state talent and key target. Parker Friedrichsen, a guard out of Bixby, Oklahoma, made his way to Norman for an unofficial visit on Tuesday, August 17.
NFL247Sports

Kurelic: Defensive talk; Kam Dewberry; Ohio State line target; and more...

Good evening Bucknuts members and visitors! There is plenty going on with Ohio State football recruiting so let’s get started! I will of course have plenty more throughout the night and tomorrow. 1) The Buckeyes are coming off a season in which they rolled over Clemson in the college football...
Texas State247Sports

Mack Brown shares message for Texas joining SEC

The reasons why Texas would want to join the SEC are obvious, chief among them being financial gain. However, with all those benefits comes added pressure to win football games. Former Texas and current North Carolina head coach Mack Brown joined ‘The Paul Finebaum Show’ on Wednesday and gave his...
Arkansas State247Sports

Arkansas defensive line transfer trio making big push

There may not be another college football program in the country that will be impacted by transfers on the defensive line to the level Arkansas could be this season. The Razorbacks added three after the spring, and despite starting off with the third unit in fall camp they have each been with the starters through three straight practices this week.
College Sports247Sports

Vols OL commit Nichols sets sights on Top247 defensive lineman

Tennessee commitment Addison Nichols attended a luncheon Wednesday at the Touchdown Club of Atlanta, where he was recognized as a member of the club's Preseason ALL-STAR Team. While he was there, he did some recruiting for the Vols. The four-star Class of 2022 offensive lineman from Greater Atlanta Christian School...
College Sports247Sports

Marcello's College Football Preview: Big 12 predictions

Oklahoma has won six straight Big 12 championships and might just win every remaining one until the conference closes shop. The Sooners and Texas Longhorns are headed to the SEC sooner than later (but no later than 2025), and with their departures could come the end of the conference that has been picked apart by the Pac-12, Big Ten and SEC over the last decade.
NFL247Sports

Biggest QB questions in the 2021 college football season

The quarterback position might be the most important in all of sports, which explains why so much attention gets paid to it. Coming into the 2021 season, several high-profile college programs have some questions under center. Whether it’s due to injuries or stars leaving for the NFL, there are a...
College Sports247Sports

Video/quotes: Pierce perspective on ASU defense, NCAA review

Here is some of what Arizona State defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce said about the team following Wednesday's practice. On the absence of secondary coach Chris Hawkins, tight ends coach Adam Breneman, and wide receivers coach Prentice Gill, all of whom are currently on paid administrative leave in relation to the NCAA review of Arizona State:
Nebraska State247Sports

Nebraska football NCAA investigation: Rick Neuheisel says Huskers 'outed themselves'

Nebraska football fans woke up to some disturbing news on Wednesday morning, as it was reported that the school and head coach Scott Frost were under investigation for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games. The allegations might seem small to some but many believe these are Nebraska’s first steps towards getting out of Frost’s contract. Former Colorado head coach Rick Neuheisel firmly planted himself in that camp on ESPNU Radio on Wednesday.
College Sports247Sports

Getting to Know: Texas A&M S Antonio Johnson

In the class of 2020, safety Antonio Johnson was a national top-100 prospect and Texas A&M's top target at the position. A one-time Tennessee commitment, the East St. Louis, Ill. product switched things up to the Aggies early in his senior season. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder played in seven games as...
College Sports247Sports

Podcast of Champions – Previewing the Pac-12 South programs

This week Podcast of Champions hosts Ryan Abraham and David Woods return to the studio to preview the 2021 college football season for the six Pac-12 South teams: USC, Arizona State, Utah, UCLA, Colorado and Arizona. Will the Trojans win the conference or is this finally the year that Clay Helton is fired? Can Arizona State block out the distractions and bust through to win the division? Can Utah get back to its winning ways? Is this the year Chip Kelly wins an out of conference game? Will Karl Dorrell prove his 4-1 regular season in 2020 wasn't a fluke? Arizona will end it's losing streak, but how many games can Jedd Fisch win in year one at the helm?
College Sports247Sports

Brandon Marcello shares preseason prediction for OU

Very soon, college football will return to fields and television screens across the country. In anticipation of it all, 247Sports college football insider Brandon Marcello released his preseason Big 12 projections (view the fill piece simply by clicking HERE). In the piece, he dove into why he's confident Oklahoma is headed for a special season in 2021:

Comments / 0

Community Policy