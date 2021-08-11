Cancel
Florida State

Tropical Storm Fred sets eyes on Bahamas & Florida

By Zach Hatcher
wtvy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Tropical Storm Fred is now the sixth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season and for now has its eyes set on the Florida peninsula. The storm developed a well-defined center Tuesday and from there continued on the path toward the Dominican Republic and the southeastern Bahamas. The Wiregrass is playing the waiting game to see where Fred will eventually end up and what impacts, if any, we could see.

