Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alpine County, CA

McClintock’s Message: Sorry, Forest Service, fire is not our friend

By Special to Village Life
villagelife.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 4 lightning struck a tree in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest in Alpine County, igniting a small fire that smoldered for days in a quarter-acre of rugged terrain. According to Sheriff Rick Stephens, California’s fire-fighting agency, Cal Fire, dispatched a crew to put it out. But they were told to “stand down” by the U.S. Forest Service, which proceeded to “monitor” the fire instead. That is to say, they did precisely nothing. Twelve days later the Tamarack Fire exploded out of control, consuming nearly 70,000 acres as of this writing.

www.villagelife.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Alpine County, CA
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Mcclintock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Fires#Forest Fires#Forest Management#Cal Fire#The U S Forest Service#The Forest Service#Pre Columbian#Yellowstone Fires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy