McClintock’s Message: Sorry, Forest Service, fire is not our friend

On July 4 lightning struck a tree in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest in Alpine County, igniting a small fire that smoldered for days in a quarter-acre of rugged terrain. According to Sheriff Rick Stephens, California’s fire-fighting agency, Cal Fire, dispatched a crew to put it out. But they were told to “stand down” by the U.S. Forest Service, which proceeded to “monitor” the fire instead. That is to say, they did precisely nothing. Twelve days later the Tamarack Fire exploded out of control, consuming nearly 70,000 acres as of this writing.