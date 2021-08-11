Cancel
Elings Park Evening Reggae Series

By Charles Donelan
Santa Barbara Independent
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith ska, rock steady, dance hall, dub, and roots covering just some of its many subgenres, reggae comes in almost as many flavors as go into a jerk chicken recipe. On Friday, August 20, the fancifully named En Fuego Events team will bring one of reggae’s greatest singers to Elings Park for the second concert in their Evenings at Elings series. At 64, Grammy winner and international reggae superstar Mykal Rose has made countless recordings both under his own name and as a member of the legendary group Black Uhuru. As lead singer and chief songwriter for that group during its period of greatest acclaim, Rose was responsible for a number of hits, including the classic track “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner? (Natty Dreadlock).” Following 1980’s Sinsemilla and 1981’s Red, the band found themselves touring with the Rolling Stones and picking up the first-ever Grammy Award given in the reggae category for Anthem in 1985.

