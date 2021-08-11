Cancel
Successful Installation of the CMS Pixel Tracker at the Large Hadron Collider

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter more than two years of maintenance and upgrades, the Pixel Tracker has been installed at the center of the Compact Muon Solenoid (CMS) detector at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) and is now ready for commissioning. Of all the CMS subdetectors, the Pixel Tracker is the closest to the...

Sciencetechxplore.com

'Holy grail discovery' in solid-state physics could usher in new technologies

There are many mysteries still to unravel in the world of quantum mechanics, but scientists at Northeastern believe they've made a "holy grail" discovery that could help pave the way for the next generation of electronic devices. Their findings, published recently in Nature, center mostly on the discovery of a...
AstronomyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Physicists at CERN Just Discovered a Brand New Particle

In quantum physics, one breakthrough can quickly lead to several more. This could happen in the wake of a brand new particle recently discovered by a group of scientists with the Large Hadron Collider (LHCb), called Tcc+ and dubbed a tetraquark, according to a recent presentation at the European Physical Society Conference on High Energy Physics (EPS-HEP). The new particle is an exotic hadron comprised of two quarks and two antiquarks.
ScienceDiscover Mag

The Future of Space-Based Quantum Technology

Quantum technologies are already revolutionizing life on Earth. But they also have the potential to change the way we operate in space. With the U.S., China and Europe all investing heavily in this area, these changes are likely to be with us sooner rather than later. So how will space-based...
Chemistryarxiv.org

Forming Molecular States with Hadronic Rescattering

A method for modelling the prompt production of molecular states using the hadronic rescattering framework of the general-purpose Pythia event generator is introduced. Production cross sections of possible exotic hadronic molecules via hadronic rescattering at the LHC are calculated for the $\chi_{c1}(3872)$ resonance, a possible tetraquark state, as well as three possible pentaquark states, $P_c^+(4312)$, $P_c^+(4440)$, and $P_c^+(4457)$. For the $P_c^+$ states, the expected cross section from $\Lambda_b$ decays is compared to the hadronic-rescattering production. The $\chi_{c1}(3872)$ cross section is compared to the fiducial $\chi_{c1}(3872)$ cross-section measurement by LHCb and found to contribute at a level of O(1%). Finally, the expected yields of $P_c^+$ production from hadronic rescattering during Run 3 of LHCb are estimated. The prompt background is found to be significantly larger than the prompt $P_c^+$ signal from hadronic rescattering.
AstronomyNature.com

Exotic four-quark particle spotted at Large Hadron Collider

Rare tetraquark is one of dozens of non-elementary particles discovered by the accelerator, and could help to test theories about strong nuclear force. You have full access to this article via your institution. The Large Hadron Collider (LHC) is also a big hadron discoverer. The atom smasher near Geneva, Switzerland,...
Sciencearxiv.org

A survey of heavy-heavy hadronic molecules

The spectrum of hadronic molecules composed of heavy-antiheavy charmed hadrons has been obtained in our previous work. The potentials are constants at the leading order, which are estimated from resonance saturation. The experimental candidates of hadronic molecules, say $X(3872)$, $Y(4260)$, three $P_c$ states and $P_{cs}(4459)$, fit the spectrum well. The success in describing the pattern of heavy-antiheavy hadronic molecules stimulates us to give more predictions for the heavy-heavy cases, which are less discussed in literature than the heavy-antiheavy ones. Given that the heavy-antiheavy hadronic molecules, several of which have strong experimental evidence, emerge from the dominant constant interaction from resonance saturation, we find that the existence of many heavy-heavy hadronic molecules is natural. Among these predicted heavy-heavy states we highlight the $DD^*$ molecule and the $D^{(*)}\Sigma_c^{(*)}$ molecules, which are the partners of famous $X(3872)$ and $P_c$ states. Quite recently, LHCb collaboration reported a doubly charmed tetraquark state, $T_{cc}$, which is in line with our results for the $DD^*$ molecule. With the first experimental signal of this new kind of exotic states, the upcoming update of the LHCb experiment as well as other experiments will provide more chances of observing the heavy-heavy hadronic molecules.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Twice the Charm: Long-Lived Exotic Particle Discovered at Large Hadron Collider

Discovery of a new exotic hadron containing two charm quarks and an up and a down antiquark. Recently, the Large Hadron Collider beauty (LHCb) experiment at CERN presented a new discovery at the European Physical Society Conference on High Energy Physics (EPS-HEP). The new particle discovered by LHCb, labeled as Tcc+, is a tetraquark – an exotic hadron containing two quarks and two antiquarks. It is the longest-lived exotic matter particle ever discovered, and the first to contain two heavy quarks and two light antiquarks.
Sciencearxiv.org

Distinguishing signatures of scalar leptoquarks at hadron and muon colliders

While the hunt for new states beyond the standard model (SM) goes on for various well motivated theories, the leptoquarks are among the most appealing scenarios at recent times due to a series of tensions observed in $B$-meson decays. We consider two scalar leptoquarks, one being a singlet and the other a triplet under the electroweak gauge group, and respectively contributes to charged and neutral current $B$-meson decays. Focusing on the single production of these two scalar leptoquarks, we perform a PYTHIA-based simulation considering all the dominant SM backgrounds at the current and future setups of the large hadron collider. The final state consisting of a $b$ and $\tau$ jets provides highest reach for the singlet leptoquark, whereas, for the triplet leptoquark $1-{\rm jet}+2\mu + \require{cancel}\cancel{p_{T}}$ topology is the most optimistic signature at the hadron colliders probing leptoquark couplings to fermions at $\mathcal{O}(10^{-1})$ value for a TeV mass range leptoquark. The invariant mass edge distribution is found to be instrumental in determination of the leptoquark mass scale at the LHC. Various distinguishing signatures are studied which can easily discriminate different components of the triplet leptoquark. Establishing a direct connection with the neutral current $B$-anomalies, we perform simulations for these leptoquarks at the proposed multi-TeV muon collider, where the background free environment can probe $\mathcal{O}(10^{-2})$ value of the leptoquark couplings to fermions for $\mathcal{O}(10)$ TeV leptoquark mass via $2-{\rm jet}+2\mu$ signature.
Sciencearxiv.org

Effective connections of $a_μ$, Higgs physics, and the collider frontier

Anisha, Upalaparna Banerjee, Joydeep Chakrabortty, Christoph Englert, Michael Spannowsky, Panagiotis Stylianou. We consider scalar extensions of the SM and their effective field theoretic generalisations to illustrate the phenomenological connection between precision measurements of the anomalous magnetic moment of the muon $a_\mu$, precision Higgs measurements, and direct collider sensitivity. To this end, we consider charged BSM scalar sectors of the Zee-Babu type for which we develop a consistent, and complete dimensions-5 and -6 effective field theory extension. This enables us to track generic new physics effects that interact with the SM predominantly via radiative interactions. While the operator space is high dimensional, the intersection of exotics searches at the Large Hadron Collider, Higgs signal strength and anomalous muon magnetic measurements is manageably small. We find that consistency of LHC Higgs observations and $a_\mu$ requires a significant deformation of the new states' electroweak properties. Evidence in searches for doubly charged scalars as currently pursued by the LHC experiments can be used to further tension the BSMEFT parameter space and resolve blind directions in the EFT-extended Zee-Babu scenario.
PhysicsScience Daily

Free electron laser insight: laser-beam interaction in a dipole magnet

Free electron lasers (FELs) generate short-wavelength radiation with extreme brilliance on ultrafast timescales. Developed over the past three decades, FELs provide an important research tool for physics, biology, chemistry, and other areas. Unlike other synchrotron light sources, the amplification of FEL pulses comes from strong and continuous interaction of electromagnetic...
Chemistryarxiv.org

Interfacial ferroelectricity in rhombohedral-stacked bilayer transition metal dichalcogenides

Xirui Wang, Kenji Yasuda, Yang Zhang, Song Liu, Kenji Watanabe, Takashi Taniguchi, James Hone, Liang Fu, Pablo Jarillo-Herrero. Van der Waals (vdW) materials have greatly expanded our design space of heterostructures by allowing individual layers to be stacked at non-equilibrium configurations, for example via control of the twist angle. Such heterostructures not only combine characteristics of the individual building blocks, but can also exhibit emergent physical properties absent in the parent compounds through interlayer interactions. Here we report on a new family of emergent, nanometer-thick, semiconductor 2D ferroelectrics, where the individual constituents are well-studied non-ferroelectric monolayer transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs), namely WSe2, MoSe2, WS2, and MoS2. By stacking two identical monolayer TMDs in parallel, we obtain electrically switchable rhombohedral-stacking configurations, with out-of-plane polarization that is flipped by in-plane sliding motion. Fabricating nearly-parallel stacked bilayers enables the visualization of moiré ferroelectric domains as well as electric-field-induced domain wall motion with piezoelectric force microscopy (PFM). Furthermore, by using a nearby graphene electronic sensor in a ferroelectric field transistor geometry, we quantify the ferroelectric built-in interlayer potential, in good agreement with first-principles calculations. The novel semiconducting ferroelectric properties of these four new TMDs opens up the possibility of studying the interplay between ferroelectricity and their rich electric and optical properties.
PhysicsAPS physics

Ubiquity of amplitude-modulated magnetic ordering in the H−T phase diagram of the frustrated non-Fermi-liquid YbAgGe

YbAgGe contains a magnetic geometrically frustrated kagome-like lattice that also features significant local single-ion anisotropy. The electronic state is established by hybridization of. 4. f. and conduction electrons leading to heavy electronic masses. The competition between these various interactions leads to nontrivial behavior under external magnetic field, including a sequence...
Sciencearxiv.org

On 2D Harmonic Extensions of Vector Fields and Stellarator Coils

We consider a problem relating to magnetic confinement devices known as stellarators. Plasma is confined by magnetic fields generated by current-carrying coils, and here we investigate how closely to the plasma they need to be positioned. Current-carrying coils are represented as singularities within the magnetic field and therefore this problem can be modelled mathematically as finding how far we can harmonically extend a vector field from the boundary of a domain.
PhysicsAPS physics

Local measures of dynamical quantum phase transitions

In recent years, dynamical quantum phase transitions (DQPTs) have emerged as a useful theoretical concept to characterize nonequilibrium states of quantum matter. DQPTs are marked by singular behavior in an effective free energy. λ. (. t. ) , which, however, is a global measure, making its experimental or theoretical detection...
Sciencescitechdaily.com

3D Magnetic Nanonetwork Breakthrough Could Enable New Generation of 3D Storage Technologies

Emergent Magnetic Monopoles Controlled at Room Temperature. Three dimensional (3D) nano-network promise a new era in modern solid state physics with numerous applications in photonics, bio-medicine, and spintronics. The realization of 3D magnetic nano-architectures could enable ultra-fast and low-energy data storage devices. Due to competing magnetic interactions in these systems magnetic charges or magnetic monopoles can emerge, which can be utilized as mobile, binary information carriers. Researchers at University of Vienna have now designed the first 3D artificial spin ice lattice hosting unbound magnetic charges. The results published in the journal npj Computational Materials present a first theoretical demonstration that, in the new lattice, the magnetic monopoles are stable at room temperature and can be steered on-demand by external magnetic fields.
Physicsarxiv.org

Quantum nanofriction in trapped ion chains with a topological defect

Trapped ion systems constitute a well controllable scenario for the study and emulation of nanofriction, and in particular of Frenkel-Kontorova-like models. This is in particular the case when a topological defect is created in a zigzag ion Coulomb crystal, which results in an Aubry transition from free sliding to pinned phase as a function of the trap aspect ratio. We explore the quantum effects of the Aubry transition by means of an effective simplified model, in which the defect is treated like a single quantum particle that experiences an effective Peierls-Nabarro potential and a position-dependent mass. We demonstrate the relevance of quantum tunneling in a finite range of aspect ratios close the critical point, showing that the quantum effects may be observed in the kink dynamics for sufficiently low temperatures. Finally, we discuss the requirements to reveal quantum effects at the Aubry transition in future experiments on trapped ions.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Consistent lattice Boltzmann model for reactive mixtures

A new lattice Boltzmann model (LBM) for chemically reactive mixtures is presented. The approach capitalizes on the recently introduced thermodynamically consistent LBM for multicomponent mixtures of ideal gases. Similar to the non-reactive case, the present LBM features Stefan--Maxwell diffusion of chemical species and a fully on-lattice mean-field realization of the momentum and energy of the flow. Besides introducing the reaction mechanism into the kinetic equations for the species, the proposed LBM also features a new realization of the compressible flow by using a concept of extended equilibrium on a standard lattice in three dimensions. The full thermodynamic consistency of the original non-reactive multicomponent LBM enables to extend the temperature dynamics to the reactive mixtures by merely including the enthalpy of formation in addition to the previously considered sensible energy. Furthermore, we describe in detail the boundary conditions to be used for reactive flows of practical interest. The model is validated against a direct numerical simulation of various burning regimes of a hydrogen/air mixture in a microchannel, in two and three dimensions. Excellent comparison in these demanding benchmarks indicates that the proposed LBM can be a valuable and universal model for complex reactive flows.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Triple-frequency meteor radar full wave scattering Measurements and comparison to theory

Context. Radar scattering from meteor trails depends on several poorly constrained quantities, such as electron line density, q, initial trail radius, r0, and ambipolar diffusion coefficient, D. Aims. The goal is to apply a numerical model of full wave backscatter to triple frequency echo measurements to validate theory and constrain estimates of electron radial distribution, initial trail radius, and the ambipolar diffusion coefficient. Methods. A selection of 50 transversely polarized and 50 parallel polarized echoes with complete trajectory information were identified from simultaneous tri-frequency echoes recorded by the Canadian Meteor Orbit Radar (CMOR). The amplitude-time profile of each echo was fit to our model using three different choices for the radial electron distribution assuming a Gaussian, parabolicexponential, and 1-by-r2 electron line density model. The observations were manually fit by varying, q, r0, and D per model until all three synthetic echo-amplitude profiles at each frequency matched observation. Results. The Gaussian radial electron distribution was the most successful at fitting echo power profiles, followed by the 1-by-r2. We were unable to fit any echoes using a profile where electron density varied from the trail axis as an exponential-parabolic distribution. While fewer than 5% of all examined echoes had self-consistent fits, the estimates of r0 and D as a function of height obtained were broadly similar to earlier studies, though with considerable scatter. Most meteor echoes are found to not be described well by the idealized full wave scattering model.

