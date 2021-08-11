Cancel
Talking To Todd About King Spawn #1 Getting Half A Million Orders

By Rich Johnston
bleedingcool.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI'm talking to Todd McFarlane, creator of Spawn, about the latest orders of his new comic, King Spawn, the first new ongoing series featuring the character in many years. It has received orders of 497,000 from comic book stores, and he is comparing that to other big orders in recent years, asking if I know any bigger in the USA? I point out comics like Dog-Man, the Friends series, or the work of Raina Telegemeir which get millions of orders – but they aren't monthly comics. I mention the launch of Matt Kindt, Keanu Reeves and Ryan Ottoman's BRZRKR at around 650,000 – he points out that was returnable by stores. I point out a small fraction was returned, but he says it betrays retailer confidence. "If I say, hey, King Spawn, buy as many as you want I'll take as many as you want back they'll buy two million." King Spawn #1 was not returnable and stores ordered shy of half a million anyway. Indeed, he was tempted to find someone to make up that 3,000 – but didn't. We have to go back to Action Comics #1000, Detective Comics #1000, Champions #1, Amazing Spider-Man #800, or the 2014 #1 relaunch to get these kinds of numbers from monthly, non-returnable comic books – and that was achieved through many retailer exclusive covers, where retailers ordered 3000 copies each for a cover all of their own. There was a flurry of top-selling books from Star Wars to Bravest Warriors that were achieved through a combination of Loot Crate exclusive cover bulk orders and retailer exclusive covers. But for monthly, non-returnable non-retailer-exclusive cover comic books, it's back to the early days of Image Comics, the Death of Superman and Knightfall at DC, and the launch of books like Punisher War Zone when such numbers were achievable. King Spawn, it seems, is nostalgic in more ways than one.

