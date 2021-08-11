Che Apalache's Joe Troop Pleads for Empathy in New Song 'Mercy for Migrants'

Harry Stafford and Marco Butcher – Photo Credit: Allie Jade Butcher and Harry Stafford. If there was ever a doubt about how fascinating the city of Manchester is for music fans, I think you can drop it right here. But seriously, could there ever have been any doubts about this? Home to and breeding ground for such fantastic bands as Joy Division, The Smiths, Simply Red, The Stone Roses, Happy Mondays, The Membranes, The Hollies, Herman’s Hermits, the Bee Gees, New Order and the subject of this fantastic ‘Burst Through The Borders’ video by the city’s own Caulbearers, really this is a city with much to boast on the musical front.