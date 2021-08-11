Black Manta Gets More to Do in ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,’ Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Says
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s upward trajectory over the last few years simply can’t be stopped. The Aquaman actor was first introduced to most audiences through his performance as the villainous Black Manta in the billion dollar-grossing comic book movie, and he’s set to reprise his role in the sequel. This time, however, he’ll be enjoying a more significant role and a better script.www.slashfilm.com
