Florida State

Cool Off This Summer In Some Of The Clearest Water In Florida At Henderson Beach State Park

By Marisa Roman
 8 days ago

It’s not just every day that you can camp right along some of the clearest water in the state of Florida. Henderson Beach State Park, which is smack dab in the beautiful town of Destin, is one of the most majestic campgrounds in the state. Not only do visitors get to camp along Florida’s panhandle, but the only thing separating their campsite from the Gulf is a beautiful 30-foot white sand dune. Who’s ready to camp?!

Henderson Beach State Park in Destin, Florida is one of the most beautiful parts of the state. Many might say that this part of the panhandle has some of the clearest water in the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uPxZu_0bOZUurx00
TripAdvisor Simone T

While many visitors come to Henderson Beach State Park for an afternoon, others reserve a campsite to enjoy this natural beauty overnight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uDHJG_0bOZUurx00
TripAdvisor ilovehawaii08

The Henderson Beach State Park campground has 60 campsites that are open to both tents and RVs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eEi27_0bOZUurx00
TripAdvisor Sid_and_Roxy

Each of the campsites offers privacy and seclusion, with little alcove campgrounds mere steps from the beach. For RVs, you can pull through or back-in, and then be surrounded by natural vegetation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DkHfJ_0bOZUurx00
TripAdvisor Footprints259065

One of the reasons why this campground is so popular is because of the direct access to the beach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qCx77_0bOZUurx00
Google Stacy R

You’ll be surrounded by warm, crystal clear water from the Gulf of Mexico, which photos just don’t do it justice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wd60S_0bOZUurx00
TripAdvisor iSoloTravelGirl

Plus, Henderson Beach State Park campground is so close to the happenings at Destin, you will have access to restaurants, bars, shops, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G7Qph_0bOZUurx00
TripAdvisor Austin H

You’ll likely want to set a reservation for this campground way in advance because with water like this, these sites book up fast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UUaow_0bOZUurx00
TripAdvisor Cecilia G

Reserve a campsite for the whole family and enjoy being a hop, skip, and jump away from some of the clearest water in the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cyBpQ_0bOZUurx00
TripAdvisor Sid_and_Roxy

To find out where Henderson Beach State Park is in Florida click here to open the map.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02vzTQ_0bOZUurx00
Google Maps

Have you ever been to Henderson Beach State Park in Florida before? Share with us your experience in the comments section! Or if you’re looking for more information about this campground, including current availability, then check out the Florida State Parks page .

The post Cool Off This Summer In Some Of The Clearest Water In Florida At Henderson Beach State Park appeared first on Only In Your State .

