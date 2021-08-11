Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computer Science

REMINDER! The biggest worldwide online Show and Tell LIVE! Wednesday August 11th, 2021 at 7:30pm ET @adafruit #showandtell PLEASE SHARE!

By Kattni
adafruit.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe biggest worldwide online Show and Tell LIVE! 8/11/21 at 7:30pm ET @adafruit #showandtell PLEASE SHARE!. REMINDER! The biggest worldwide online Show and Tell LIVE! 8/11/21 at 7:30pm ET @adafruit #showandtell PLEASE SHARE!. All are welcome, show your 3D printing project, Arduino project, CircuitPython project, Raspberry Pi project, work bench,...

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Show And Tell#Robot#Innovation#Makecode#Cs Discoveries#Code Org#Neopixels#Infrared#Forest Fire Beacons#Npi#Maxim#Adafruitdaily Com#Mho S Resistance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Python
Related
Electronicsadafruit.com

Raspberry Pi ‘WeatherClock’ #piday #raspberrypi

Meet Eli’s WeatherClock, a digital–analogue timepiece that displays the weather at each hour of the day as well as the time. Here’s an example: every day at 3pm, instead of the hour hand just pointing to a number three on the clock’s face, it also points to a visual representation of what the weather is doing. Obviously, Eli’s WeatherClock still tells the time using the standard positions of the hour and minute hands, but it does two jobs in one, and it looks much more interesting than a regular clock.
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

CNC Machined and Bent Aluminum Raspberry Pi + Touchscreen Case @Raspberry_Pi #PiDay #RaspberryPi

Neat project + write-up from Narwhal Labs on Instructables. Welcome back to another Instructable and project from your friends at Narwhal Labs!. Narwhal Labs is sponsored by and located at TotalBoat HQ in Bristol, RI. Having a makerspace on-site at their location allows us to design and build projects to help with their business needs. Liam, our IT Space Wizard, Consuela, one of our warehouse associates, and Andrew, a maker at Narwhal Labs worked together to make a ruggedized aluminum case for a Raspberry Pi with a touchscreen. These cases will hang from packing stations to help TotalBoat track packing performance and accuracy.
Electronicsadafruit.com

Motion Controlled Water Fountain for a Cat @Raspberry_Pi #PiDay #RaspberryPi

A quick way to control a water fountain for a cat only when the cat is nearby using BigClown and Home Assistant. When PIR sensor detects movement it sends message to Radio Dongle plugged to the Raspberry Pi which sends the message to the MQTT server. On the other side MQTT message is processed by the Home Assistant which then using the automation triggers smart plug and starts configured countdown.
Technologyadafruit.com

NEW PRODUCT – Black Pudding Keycaps – 24 Piece Keyboard Add-On Kit

NEW PRODUCT – Black Pudding Keycaps – 24 Piece Keyboard Add-On Kit. Dress up the mechanical keys in your keyboard or NeoKey project with this add-on 24-pack of Black Pudding Key Caps. These keycaps are designed with a milky translucent dual-layer that lets gorgeous NeoPixels glow through. They come in...
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

How did humans evolve into athletes?

The ancestors of modern humans have walked upright since around 4 million years ago, when members of the genus Australopithecus first started spending more time on the ground than in treetop habitats. Evolving to be bipedal changed a number of things about the human skeletal structure. Our pelvis is shorter and wider than that of other living primates. This is because we move by exerting force mostly through muscles in our butts and legs rather than along our backs and shoulders, as a knuckle-walking chimp would. Our lower femurs (the big bone in your thigh) develop a specific shape, called the bicondylar angle, as we learn to walk.
Electronicsadafruit.com

Make an IP Camera with the i.MX 8M Plus and GStreamer

I have designed this story to be more educational than simply providing the basic recipe to make an IP camera. If you are in a hurry to see the best GStreamer commands to use, just jump ahead to “IP Camera using Compressed Video over UDP”. Stop breadboarding and soldering –...
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

Blood Repelling Tissue Glue

Inspired by a sticky substance used by barnacles, MIT engineers designed a biocompatible glue that can stop bleeding. Finding ways to stop bleeding is a longstanding problem that has not been adequately solved, Zhao says. Sutures are commonly used to seal wounds, but putting stitches in place is a time-consuming process that usually isn’t possible for first responders to perform during an emergency situation. Among members of the military, blood loss is the leading cause of death following a traumatic injury, and among the general population, it is the second leading cause of death following a traumatic injury.
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

Back to School Gift Guide: Kits For The Young Engineer

Its #BacktoSchool month! If the young engineer in your life is gearing up to go back to the classroom or if the classroom is the living room, we have fun ready-to-go kits sure to expand the mind. These kits make for great after school activities or learn from home projects. And, of course, every back to school kit this year should include PPE. Ready to make some awesome projects? Click here to scroll through our Kits For The Young Engineer Back to School Gift Guide!
Astronomyadafruit.com

Just Two Robots Hanging Out on Mars

The Ingenuity helicopter was imaging a dune-covered region of Jezero Crater on its 11th flight on Mars when the Perseverance rover was caught in the frame of its camera. Depending on how you see the craft, it either looks like an errant rock formation trying to fit in amid the Martian landscape or a deer in the headlights. You can’t be blamed if you interpret it differently, though; the rover was imaged from about 1,600 feet away and 39 feet in the air.
Scienceadafruit.com

The Science of Patterns

For the work that led to his 1952 paper, Turing wanted to understand the underlying mechanism that produces natural patterns. He proposed that patterns such as spots form as a result of the interactions between two chemicals that spread throughout a system much like gas atoms in a box do, with one crucial difference. Instead of diffusing evenly like a gas, the chemicals, which Turing called “morphogens,” diffuse at different rates. One serves as an activator to express a unique characteristic, like a tiger’s stripe, and the other acts as an inhibitor, kicking in periodically to shut down the activator’s expression.
Electronicsadafruit.com

The Great Search: TPS73101 Ultra-Low Dropout Adjustable Regulator Alternative #TheGreatSearch #DigiKey @DigiKey

We just got an update notice of a crowdfunding campaign that is struggling with how to find an alternative for their specified regulator, the TI TPS73101. We thought we’d take a look (video) at what alternatives we could find – in case other folks are having regulator-sourcing issues! (This part may not actually be a drop in alternative for this project, we’re just using it as inspiration!)

Comments / 0

Community Policy