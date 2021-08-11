Man killed in single-vehicle collision in Fulton; Howard County police investigating

Howard County police Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun

A man was killed Tuesday night after his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree in Fulton, Howard County police said Wednesday.

Police said the driver of a 2005 Acura TL was traveling westbound in the 12000 block of Lime Kiln Road at around 9:30 p.m. when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Later Wednesday, police identified the driver as Jeffry Brescia, 57, of Fulton.

Lime Kiln Road was closed between Route 216 and Reservoir Road for approximately three hours.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision.