Before and After: This Family of Three Renovated a Run-Down RV into a Full-Time Home on Wheels

If you’re short on space, you pretty much have two options: You can maximize the space you have, or you can make more space. Deb Foglia of Seeking Lavender Lane knew that when it came to her home’s small one-car garage, she was going to have to make more space to be able to store gardening supplies and other home improvement tools. She and her husband Dan decided they’d add a shed to their yard space, but brand-new options cost thousands. Scouring Facebook Marketplace for used options netted them a deal on a used shed, which they hired a company to move to their property (worth the cost to make things easier, Deb says).