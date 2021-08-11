Virginia Beach actor’s latest project: Experimental Film Virginia festival this weekend on the Eastern Shore

Chad Jackson performs for the room as Renata Sheppard, his creative manager films during an interview in Virginia Beach on Friday, July 30, 2021. Kristen Zeis/The Virginian-Pilot

Chad Jackson thrust his fist into the air and held his pose.

“If I can’t love her,” he sang recently in the living room of his family’s Thoroughgood home, “let the world be done with me!”

The 5-foot-1, brown-eyed, 35-year-old closed his dramatic rendition of “If I Can’t Love Her” from “Beauty and the Beast.” His performance — and strong finish — were quite the change from his bashful, reluctant demeanor minutes before.

The song is one of his favorites. Initially, he was too embarrassed to perform but he burst into song after his creative manager, Renata Sheppard, coaxed him to show his family and a few others his best “Beast” interpretation.

But Sheppard has a way of nudging Jackson out of his comfort zone, which may or may not be because of the aspiring singer’s crush on her.

“I think you’re on the edge of itching to do it,” she said shortly before his performance.

Sheppard pushes Jackson because she believes in his gift of performing.

Jackson is an actor, model, dancer and aspiring singer who happens to have Down syndrome. He is signed to four modeling agencies including Gamut Management, a Jersey-based company that represents people with disabilities. He also recently went viral after performing in an Instagram dance challenge that garnered more than 167,000 views.

Jackson’s latest project is with Reel & Raw 2021: Experimental Film Virginia , a two-week festival in Cape Charles where artists from around the world gather to create short films. The films will be screened on Saturday .

The program is in its ninth year and this year’s participants include Oscar-winner Chris Cooper of “American Beauty” and “Little Women,” dancer Rachel Rizzuto and her husband, actor Danny Yoerges. Some of Jackson’s films shot during the pandemic will also be screened at the festival.

Sheppard, the festival’s co-founder and artistic director, said she’s thrilled that Jackson is part of the program; he will be the first performer with a disability in front of the camera.

“Experimental Film Virginia has always been a social experiment,” Sheppard said. “I think the inclusion of performers of all abilities is going to push that even further.”

Jackson is also no stranger to the spotlight.

He had his viral video moment in the spring after he posted his version of the “Coincidance” challenge. The challenge is based on a 2015 music video about two dancers who meet by happenstance at an Amsterdam train station.

Jackson filmed his video with his dance instructor from A Time to Dance in Virginia Beach, Rebekah Klyukin. Strong finishes seem to be his strong suit — he leaps into her arms at the end, smiling and kicking his leg up in the air with his arm stretched wide.

Jackson’s video was a remix of one posted by professional dancers Kelli Erdmann and Derek Hough. The clip was posted in late May and Erdmann, who has more than a million Instagram followers, shared another of Jackson’s videos on Instagram.

“I felt great,” Jackson said about the video and response. “I got Facebook buddies.”

Jackson comes from a family of dancers, but his love for the art was mostly inspired by Elvis Presley. Jackson first found out about him 10 years ago and has meticulously studied Elvis’ movies and moves such as Presley’s kick, rubber legs and lip curl.

Two of Jackson’s favorite songs are “How Great Thou Art” and “My Way.”

Sheppard said Jackson has inspired her, and she cried the first time they danced together in March 2020. She met his family to see if she’d be a good fit as his creative coach. Because dance is his most “natural language,” they decided to meet at the studio.

She expected to dance and let him do his own thing, but that’s not how it panned out.

He blushed as she told the story.

“He started mirroring me,” she said. “And he wasn’t just mirroring me like a child. He was mirroring me with the finesse of a pretty refined mover. That’s the thing that I find so fascinating about Chad is that he, in some ways, has this childlike innocence. He responds in a way that’s very naive, but he comes out with these moments of such deep wisdom and knowledge.”

What Chad is teaching the world, she said, is that having Down syndrome is not something to pity. Instead, he is more like an angel with gifts to share.

Jackson’s gift seems to be the arts. He takes the craft seriously, as well as fitness.

He sings every day, has dance rehearsal once a week and works out about six days a week. He is also well-known in the local fundraising community. Shelves in his home gym are lined with years’ worth of trophies from local Dancing for Paws and Dancing with the Athletes competitions.

Over the years, he has raised over $35,000 for Special Olympics of Virginia, said his mom, Julie Jackson.

He also works, detailing cars and changing tires at Maguire and Sons Auto Brokers and washing dishes at ShoreBreak Pizza & TapHouse, where he has worked for about 10 years.

Work has also helped the rising star meet special people.

“I have six girlfriends,” he joked while talking about his jobs. “I love helping people. I do a lot.”

Jackson goes live every Wednesday on Instagram with Sheppard, his mother or his fitness coach. Sometimes they talk about cooking and gardening or they interview people or do workout routines.

Seeing people share and interact with his content gives Jackson and his team hope.

“The rest of the world is realizing that the line that we drew in the sand was really unnecessary,” Sheppard said. “If somebody is part of an artist cohort, and they have Down syndrome, it shouldn’t be something I have to explain to the group. We have somebody with Down syndrome. We have five dancers. Chad is one of them. That’s what I’m really excited about.”

Visit www.chadjacksonarts.com to keep up with him or check him out on Instagram at @chadjacksonarts .

Saleen Martin, 757-446-2027, saleen.martin@pilotonline.com

If you go

When: 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Historic Palace Theatre, 305 Mason Ave., Cape Charles

Cost: $20 plus $2.03 fee, tinyurl.com/ExperimentalFilmVA

Info: www.experimentalfilmvirginia.com or experimentalfilmva@gmail.com