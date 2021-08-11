What are the Potential New Champions in Beyond the Bandlewood?

The latest Legends of Runeterra expansion, Beyond the Bandlewood, welcomes new multi-region cards. The card game from Riot is getting its last region very soon. Bandle City is the new region on the way and along with it are a bunch of new cards. With any new set, there are a lot of things to have in consideration. New mechanics and meta are some of the changes that all players need to know before joining a game, but the Bandle City set will change the game as we know it.