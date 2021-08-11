England vs India live stream: how to watch 2nd Test cricket online from anywhere

Are you ready to celebrate International VPN Day? As it's the first, probably not. Maybe you're wondering what it's about, whether it's really necessary. After all, you could argue that consumer VPNs have been around for a long time - popular provider HideMyAss was created in 2005. They're not a secret, they're even advertised on TV. And if you regularly use public Wi-Fi or have ever wondered why your favorite Netflix content is only available in some other country, chances are you already know many of the VPN basics.