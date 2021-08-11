Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

England vs India live stream: how to watch 2nd Test cricket online from anywhere

By Aatif Sulleyman
TechRadar
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe British summer sadly brought an absorbing opening Test to a premature end, England and India sharing the spoils after a meandering first four days punctuated by terrific bowling, the odd fumble, and mixed fortunes for the two captains. We're all hoping the clouds stay away from the second leg of this epic five-Test series, and you can read on as we explain how to watch an England vs India cricket live stream and watch the 2nd Test match online, wherever you are in the world.

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virat Kohli
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Test Cricket#Android Tv#England#2nd Test#British#Sky Sports#Sony Six#Kayo Sports#India Test#The Ts Cs#Iphone#Playstation#Bst#The Sony Sports Network#Hindi#Sony Liv#Rs 699
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Panasonic
Country
India
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Moeen Ali recalled by England for 2nd test vs India

LONDON (AP) — England has recalled experienced all-rounder Moeen Ali for the second test against India at Lord's that starts on Thursday. The 34-year-old Moeen has played 61 tests for his country but in only one in the last two years, against India in Chennai almost six months ago.
SportsTelegraph

Live England vs India, second Test day three: live score and latest updates from Lord's

OVER 72: ENG 210/3 (Root 84* Bairstow 50*) Ishant Sharma has three shortish covers for Root then bowls on middle and the England captain works a single off his toes. Bairstow does the same and brings up his first Test fifty since the second Ashes Test of 2019. Well played, YJB, who salutes his mum and sister then acknowledges the dressing room and the crowd.
Premier Leagueimore.com

Sky Sports debuts its first-ever mobile-friendly vertical livestream

Sky Sports is trialing a brand new mobile-friendly vertical live stream. It will show Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich in 9:16. The game kicks off at 2:30 pm ET. Sky Sports has announced that it will stream the Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich game on its app in a brand new mobile-friendly vertical 9:16 streaming format.
Soccergoal.com

Celtic vs AZ: Betting odds, tips, predictions, TV channel & team news

With Jansen's men struggling after losing some key players, Al Hain-Cole is backing the Hoops to continue their fine form with a Europa League win. Celtic will be looking to extend their winning streak when they welcome AZ to Glasgow for Wednesday’s Europa League qualification play-off. After failing to win...
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

Realme GT and GT Master Edition flagships launched in India

Realme is amongst the fastest-growing smartphone brands in the world, but all of that has been due to its budget and mid-range devices. Today, it unveiled its first premium smartphone in the form of the Realme GT, along with the design-centric Realme GT Master Edition. Realme’s last and only flagship...
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

JBL launches Wave 100 TWS earbuds in India

JBL has announced a new pair of TWS called the Wave 100 which has been launched in India as part of the budget offering from the company. This new pair of truly wireless sound earphones come with a topless case which is a new for this segment. The JBL Wave...
InternetPosted by
TechRadar

Why the time is right for International VPN Day

Are you ready to celebrate International VPN Day? As it's the first, probably not. Maybe you're wondering what it's about, whether it's really necessary. After all, you could argue that consumer VPNs have been around for a long time - popular provider HideMyAss was created in 2005. They're not a secret, they're even advertised on TV. And if you regularly use public Wi-Fi or have ever wondered why your favorite Netflix content is only available in some other country, chances are you already know many of the VPN basics.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G to launch in India on August 25

Samsung launched the Galaxy M32 4G smartphone recently in India under the Rs 15,000 smartphone bracket. And now the company has announced that it is about to launch the 5G variant of the same smartphone. To this effect an Amazon teaser page of the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G has been...
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Diablo 2: Resurrected beta is free to play for all this weekend

Diablo 2: Resurrected, the remastered take on Blizzard's classic action-RPG game, is getting an open beta this weekend that anyone can take part in. Publisher Activision Blizzard, responsible for the game this article refers to, is currently embroiled in ongoing litigation in regards to claims reporting a workplace culture that allegedly enabled acts of sexual harassment, abuse and discrimination. Read our Activision Blizzard lawsuit timeline of events for ongoing coverage of the events.
BusinessPosted by
TechRadar

LG successfully demos 6G transmission; transfers data over 100 metres

LG Electronics, in partnership with the European research lab Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, claims to have successfully demonstrated 6G data transmission using the terahertz spectrum (THz) over 100 metres in an outdoor setting in Berlin recently. LG had developed a new power amplifier along with Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft to deliver stable communication signals at the...
ElectronicsTechRadar

Best 4K projector: portable, long throw and home theater beamers worth buying

One of the best 4K projectors can give your home entertainment set-up an upgrade in an instant. Home theater projectors are a high impact (and, sometimes, relatively low cost) workaround if you don’t want a huge 75-inch 4K TV to dominate your home, but you do want a big, impressive and cinematic viewing experience when you have a movie or sport match to watch.

Comments / 0

Community Policy