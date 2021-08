DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Nate Offerman doesn’t need an authentication sticker from Major League Baseball to know he owns a piece of history. The Dyersville Beckman junior-to-be worked the MLB at Field of Dreams Game as a member of the grounds crew, which gave him access to the cornfields beyond the outfield fence during the event. And he outraced two of his colleagues to the first of eight home run balls in the magical game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees on Thursday.