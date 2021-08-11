Qubit Survey Finds More Than 85% of Consumers Plan to Keep Shopping Online, Despite Stores Reopening

A new poll found most Americans think they’ll eventually just order everything online, and won’t go to actual stores very much. 56% of us plan to do more online shopping than we have in the past. 83% said it’ll eventually be the primary way they shop. Half of them expect it to happen in the next five years. 70% of people said they’re already buying more things online than they have in the past. And the top improvements we want to see are more accurate delivery times . . . and a way to make sure porch pirates don’t steal our stuff. A whopping 41% of people said at least one of their packages has been stolen, or gone missing in the past year.