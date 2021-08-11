Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous introduces its Mythic Transformations
The fifth crusade looms closer as Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous's September release date approaches. As the troops prepare to battle demons and the like, Owlcat Games have released a new trailer showing off the strategic Crusade Mode, some of your party companions, and the special Mythic Transformations that your hero can unlock. Become a demon yourself, perhaps, or a troublesome Trickster. It's a good bit to pore over until September 2nd.www.rockpapershotgun.com
Comments / 0