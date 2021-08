Aldon Smith is no longer a member of the Seattle Seahawks. The team has reportedly opted to release Smith before he'd take a single snap for them in 2021, per Mike Garofolo of NFL Network, amid off-the-field issues that might prevent that from happening even if they opted to keep him on the roster. The 31-year-old turned himself in back in April after a warrant was issued for his arrest on allegations of second degree battery in the New Orleans area, according to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office.