Skip Bayless and Jenny Taft Had a Heated Exchange on 'Undisputed'

The Big Lead
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Undisputed crew didn't just debate LeBron James today. They also discussed the Dallas Cowboys who are featured on the new season of HBO's Hard Knocks. During this segment Skip Bayless commented on Mike McCarthy's physical appearance, saying he was a "little heavy," which is not his preference for a head coach in the NFL because it meant he couldn't motivate players. (Video below)

NFLAwful Announcing

Skip Bayless turned into a big baby when Jenny Taft called out his asinine comments about Mike McCarthy’s weight

Update: No apology or commentary on the controversy was provided on Thursday’s show. With Hard Knocks debuting last night on HBO, and featuring the Dallas Cowboys, you had to know Undisputed and Skip Bayless were going to all out talking about the show. For those unfamiliar, the Cowboys are Bayless’s favorite team and because of this, Undisputed has a very unhealthy obsession with the Cowboys. Back in March, the show spent 93% of a whole episode talking about Dak Prescott’s extension, leaving only eight minutes to discuss all other topics.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Skip Bayless Situation

A heated on-air moment between FOX Sports 1’s Jenny Taft and Skip Bayless has gone viral on social media this afternoon. Taft and Bayless batted heads over the latter’s comment on Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. “I’m not taking a shot at him with this, but he’s a little...
