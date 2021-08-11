Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Trump just released a baffling three-word statement and people are trying to figure out what it means

By Becca Monaghan
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 7 days ago

People have been left baffled after former President Donald Trump released a bizarre three-word statement : ‘BULLIES NEVER FIGHT!’

Trump’s spokeswoman, Liz Harrington, took to Twitter with the statement on Wednesday – because the ex-President was unable to due to his permanent ban . In January, Twitter removed Trump from the social media site after he voiced support for rioters who stormed the US Capitol.

Many were left extremely confused at the vague message.

Other Twitter users overlooked the strange three-word post, but instead, raised a valid point to Twitter Support about why Harrington is allowed to tweet on the banned ex-President’s behalf.

One user asked, “@Twitter @TwitterSupport, why is she allowed to keep posting statements from someone who is banned from Twitter?”

While another reported the account for “tweeting for someone who is banned.”

“@TwitterSupport @TwitterSafety I thought you banned Donald trump for a reason. Why are ‘tweets’ being posted via this acct”, a third highlighted.

In June, Trump appointed the former Republican National Committee official and conservative journalist as his personal spokesperson. “Liz Harrington is a fighter,” Trump said in a previous statement.

“She was an important part of our receiving more votes than any incumbent President in US history, far more than we received the first time we won,” he added.

Harrington later tweeted the following statement: “Fox doesn’t understand that it is missing a rating bonanza by not covering the 2020 Election Fraud, the Crime of the Century, which is being exposed throughout many states on a daily basis. They are also doing a disservice to our Country. People have turned them off!”

Comments / 0

Indy100

Indy100

61K+
Followers
4K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Bullying#Cb#Big Baby Jesus#Aucadomom#Twitter Support#Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
POTUSMSNBC

Reality an unwelcome guest at 'pillow guy' big reveal event to restore Trump presidency

On the eve of what pillow entrepreneur Mike Lindell says will be the return of the Donald Trump presidency following the revelation of evidence that the 2020 election was somehow corrupt, Rachel Maddow looks at reporting on the collapse of the evidence on which Lindell was apparently relying, and indications of the involvement of a notorious scammer. Aug. 13, 2021.
POTUSMSNBC

The one line that exposes Trump's real plan to overturn the 2020 election

Rachel Maddow points to the one spot in acting deputy attorney general Richard Donoghue's handwritten notes on Donald Trump's call to acting-Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen that shows how Republican state legislatures sympathetic to Trump figured into Trump's plan to overturn the legitimate outcome of the 2020 election.Aug. 10, 2021.
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Mary Trump on whether Donald Trump will run again in 2024

After losing the 2020 presidential election, Mary Trump says she didn’t think Donald Trump would run again in 2024. But now she says if Republicans keeping rigging the system and Donald Trump gets the message that he can’t lose, she’s “not so sure” he will abstain. She tells Lawrence O’Donnell that’s why “Democrats can’t keep playing by old rules, because Republicans have burned the rule books.”Aug. 4, 2021.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Mary Trump: My uncle 'revealed the Republican Party to be what it is'

Former President Trump 's niece Mary Trump , a prominent critic of his, on Monday said that he "held up a mirror" and "revealed the Republican Party to be what it is." "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin asked Mary Trump to expand on what she meant when she wrote in her new book that critics who say her uncle does not represent the U.S. are wrong.
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Pence claims Biden broke Trump administration’s deal with Taliban

Former Vice President Mike Pence claimed Tuesday that President Joe Biden reneged on the cease-fire deal his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, agreed with the Taliban in February 2020, setting the stage for what Pence called “a foreign-policy humiliation unlike anything our country has endured since the Iran hostage crisis.”
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

CNN's Toobin hit with backlash for column arguing against prosecuting Trump

CNN's Jefferey Toobin is facing backlash after publishing a column urging Attorney General Merrick Garland not to seek criminal prosecution of former President Trump . Toobin argued that while Trump's conduct in office was "disgraceful and wrong," there is a lack of sufficient evidence for the AG to pursue any criminal charges against the former president.
POTUSWashington Examiner

OPEC tells a weak, incompetent US president to drop dead

Last week, we were wondering : What could be more pathetic than the sight of President Joe Biden begging OPEC to increase oil production, just to make up for the U.S. and Canadian oil production that he had gone out of his way to impede from the moment he took office ?
POTUSWashington Times

John Bolton: Afghanistan failure will go down as ‘the Trump-Biden policy’

John R. Bolton says the calamitous U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan will go down in history as “the Trump-Biden policy.”. Mr. Bolton, who served as former President Trump’s national security adviser, said in a Daily Telegraph op-ed that Mr. Biden’s approach to withdrawing troops from Afghanistan was “virtually indistinguishable from Donald Trump’s.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy