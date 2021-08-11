Nerd Out On Indian Regional Delights At Louisville’s Bombay Grill

When my family lived in Washington, DC, my father often traveled abroad for work, which meant that after Ami, my mother, put my baby sister to bed, it was just me and her for dinner. Sometimes we liked to have a spicy desi omelette seasoned with tomatoes and onions. At other times, it was some form of grilled chicken boti kebabs, invariably marinated with freshly minced garlic, ginger, and aromatic spices, such as ground coriander, cumin, and cayenne pepper. Ami would coat the seasoned, bite-sized pieces of boneless, skinless chicken—referred to as “boti” in Urdu—with a spoonful or two of thick yogurt and allow the flavors to infuse into the meat. When it was ready, she would thread the chicken onto skewers and broil it until it became beautifully charred on all sides but remained tender and juicy within. Ami would then grab some tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and cilantro to prepare a chopped salad called kachumer—also sometimes spelled kachumber, which literally means “to mince or mash” in Urdu—that she finished off with salt, red chile pepper, and squirts of fresh lime juice. This was our side dish.