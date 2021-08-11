Cancel
Education

EMT-B class offered at New River CTC locations

newriver.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew River Community and Technical is offering EMT-B classes in Ghent, Summersville and Lewisburg starting Aug. 23, 2021. The EMT-B class prepares successful students to work as Emergency Medical Technicians. Students will gain the skills and knowledge necessary to provide emergency medical care at a basic life support level with an ambulance service or other specialized services. After completing the course, students can continue their education at New River CTC in the paramedic certificate of applied science program.

