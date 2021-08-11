Cancel
Movie review: 'Respect' fails to capture the magic of Aretha Franklin

 7 days ago

At the end of “Respect,” the Aretha Franklin biopic starring Jennifer Hudson as the legendary soul singer, a slew of text describes all of the awards, tributes and plaudits the singer received throughout her lifetime (and after). And as the credits roll, we get to see Franklin’s performance of “A Natural Woman” at the 2015 Kennedy Center Honors. It’s incredibly awe-inspiring and moving, doubly so after the preceding two-and-a-half hours of a rather inert and confounding biopic, which is plagued by tired tropes and clunky storytelling that are an anchor on the otherwise soaring musical moments.

