Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Customs agents seize more than 2 tons of narcotics worth nearly $13 million in California

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HrMuj_0bOZHi3k00

OTAY MESA, Calif. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in California on Thursday executed the largest methamphetamine drug seizure to date along the United States’ southwest border, intercepting more than two tons of smuggled narcotics.

Officers at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility discovered a combination of 414 packages containing meth and fentanyl concealed in boxes aboard a tractor-trailer. Manifest documents claimed it transporting plastic household articles, according to a news release.

All told, CPB officers removed an estimated 5,528 pounds of meth and 127 pounds of fentanyl powder from the shipment with a combined estimated street value of nearly $13 million, the agency stated.

“This amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine is enough to ruin countless lives and fund transnational criminal organizations,” Pete Flores, CBP director of field operations in San Diego, stated.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 53-year-old Mexican man, was arrested for attempted narcotics smuggling and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations. The drugs, tractor and trailer were also seized, the agency confirmed.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
37K+
Followers
58K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Narcotics#Drugs#Customs#Otay Mesa#Cpb#Cbp#Mexican#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
California StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

California family of 3, their dog found dead in remote hiking area

MARIPOSA, Calif. — A northern California family that had been reported missing was found dead Tuesday on a hiking trail in a remote area of the Sierra National Forest. The bodies of John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, 1-year-old daughter Muji and the family dog were discovered near an area known as Devil’s Gulch in the South Fork of the Merced River, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy