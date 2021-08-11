Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

'Democracy will be on the ballot': Secretary of state races emerge as newest US political flashpoint

News Channel Nebraska
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublicans and Democrats are gearing up for expensive battles to influence a crop of contests next year that often go unnoticed: secretary of state races. Former President Donald Trump's persistent and fruitless efforts to overturn the 2020 election results -- along with a bevy of new state laws that erect fresh barriers to voting -- have put a spotlight on these posts. Outside groups plan to spend millions to sway the outcomes, and multiple candidates are lining up to become election chiefs in the battleground states that will decide the presidency in 2024.

southeast.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
State
Minnesota State
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tre Hargett
Person
Katie Hobbs
Person
Jim Marchant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Legislatures#Legislature#Early Voting#Democracy#Republicans#Democrats#Democratic#Ivote#State Committee#Gop#Hice#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Illinois Statesuburbanchicagoland.com

Illinois Secretary of State’s race heats up as candidates begin campaigns

Illinois Secretary of State’s race heats up as candidates begin campaigns. Illinois voters have a lot of strong and qualified candidates to consider int he important race for Illinois Secretary of State. Here is an overview of the leading candidates who are hoping to succeed Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White in the March 2022 Democratic Primary election. The winner will face a Republican candidate in the November 2022 General Election.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Moderation no virtue in voting rights fight

The fate of American democracy rests in the hands of Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). Developments last week add urgency to the call for reforming the filibuster by carving an exception for voting rights legislation. Without such reform, efforts to pass crucial national voting rights legislation (the For the People Act) are doomed. The best way to protect voting rights, ensure election integrity and prevent Trumpist Republicans from rigging future presidential elections is to pass that legislation.
Presidential ElectionNews Channel Nebraska

Democrats ramp up oversight over Biden's Afghan withdrawal

Congressional Democrats are preparing a series of hearings on the US withdrawal from Afghanistan amid rising anger about the Biden administration's handling of the end of the war, with the Taliban rapidly taking control and the US chaotically scrambling to evacuate Americans and vulnerable Afghan allies. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi...
Minnesota StateAustin Daily Herald

Minnesota GOP chair urges vote on her leadership

Minnesota Republican Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan challenged other GOP leaders to hold a vote on her continued leadership status after a series of events that have roiled the party and could hamper it moving forward. In a lengthy and often blistering letter Monday to party activists, Carnahan said she wants...
Georgia StateAugusta Free Press

Herring opposes Georgia’s discriminatory voting law

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Attorney General Mark Herring has filed an amicus brief opposing Georgia’s discriminatory law that would make it more difficult for millions of Georgians – especially Black Georgians – to vote. Herring has joined a coalition of 22 attorneys general in filing this...
Presidential Electionthelines.com

North Carolina Senate Odds: Democratic Primary, Republican Primary, General Election

One of the most interesting Senate races in 2022 is the race for the Tar Heel state, where Democrats are trying to gain the seat currently held by a retiring Republican incumbent. This open race in the closest Trump-won state in the nation has led to a rare situation, where both primaries and the general election are competitive – and therefore, full of betting intrigue in the North Carolina Senate odds.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Arizona Mirror

Republican lawmakers launch ballot measure for voter ID on early ballots

Prompted in part by concerns that voters lack trust in elections after nearly a year of baseless fraud claims promoted by former President Donald Trump and his allies, several Republican lawmakers and a conservative advocacy group want to give voters an opportunity to impose a new identification requirement for early ballots. The Arizonans for Voter […] The post Republican lawmakers launch ballot measure for voter ID on early ballots appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Presidential Electionmiamitimesonline.com

Dems renew push of elections bill blocked by GOP

Democrats are renewing their push to enact their marquee voting bill, pledging to make it the first order of business when the Senate returns in the fall even though they don’t have a clear strategy for overcoming steadfast Republican opposition. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced early last Wednesday his...
Electionsgoldrushcam.com

As Vote-By-Mail Ballots Go Out, Attorney General Bonta and Secretary of State Weber Urge Californians to Know Their Voting Rights

August 17, 202 - OAKLAND – With vote-by-mail ballots on their way to every active registered voter across the state, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D. are urging all Californians to review the California Voter Bill of Rights, learn more about the state’s voting protections, and make a plan to cast their ballot. By law, today is the day by which county elections officials are required to begin mailing each registered voter a vote-by-mail ballot. As soon as you receive your ballot, you may cast your vote by mail or through other options made available in your area by county elections officials.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Early indicators suggest Democrats' House majority is in jeopardy

WASHINGTON — Democrats with proven track records of winning tough districts aren't running for re-election. Republicans are enjoying early fundraising windfalls. And, as Donald Trump and Barack Obama both learned the hard way, midterm elections almost always break against the president's party. The early indicators that showed Democrats poised to...
Presidential Electiongreensboro.com

Dave Gammon: Why Trump voters should choose to take the COVID vaccine

If you examine a list of the five states with the lowest COVID vaccination rates, an obvious pattern emerges. You don’t need a Ph.D. in political science to grasp that the sparsely vaccinated states of Mississippi, Wyoming, Louisiana, Idaho and Alabama all contain high concentrations of those who voted for Donald Trump. Don’t expect these voters to be swayed by lottery incentives, appeals from a president they despise, or technical advice from government experts.
Georgia StateBowling Green Daily News

Georgia secretary of state urges voter citizenship amendment

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's top elections official wants to amend the state Constitution to say only U.S. citizens can vote in the state's elections, a protection that already exists in state law. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican who's facing a primary challenge next year, said during a news...
HealthKeene Sentinel

Governor races will be critical to democracy in 2022

Governors, as we have seen during the pandemic, have extraordinary power over the lives of their residents — far more than a president has, in certain respects. Governors can respond capably to crises or unleash death and destruction. That’s why the performance of several governors will come back to haunt them (or their party, if they are term-limited) in 2022.
Augusta, MEtheirregular.com

Secretary Bellows announces question order for November referendum election ballot

AUGUSTA — Secretary of State Shenna Bellows recently announced the order of the three questions on the Nov. 2, 2021 Referendum Election. The order of the questions was determined according to Maine statute www.mainelegislature.org/legis/statutes/21-a/title21-Asec906.html. The questions are:. * Question 1 – Citizen Initiative www.maine.gov/sos/cec/elec/citizens/line.pdf. Do you want to ban the...
Milwaukee, WIUrban Milwaukee

State Emergency Management Administrator Enters U.S. Senate Race

The head of Wisconsin’s emergency management office announced Friday he will join the crowded Democratic primary in Wisconsin’s 2022 U.S. Senate race. Darrell Williams, administrator of the Division of Emergency Management in the state Department of Military Affairs, joins several Democrats already vying for the seat held by Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. Johnson hasn’t yet said if he will seek reelection.

Comments / 0

Community Policy