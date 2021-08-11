Cubs swept away by the Brewers Tuesday

Another big inning for the Milwaukee Brewers secured the sweep over their NL Central rival Chicago Cubs with a 17-4 win at Wrigley Field Thursday afternoon. Even though Brandon Woodruff started the game, the Brewers did not need him to do much, pitching only three innings of two-hit, one-run ball. His only run given up was via a bases-loaded walk in the second inning. That was preceded by a five-run frame highlighted by a two-run Jace Peterson homer and two RBI single by Willy Adames. Manny Pina put the game out of reach officially in the fifth inning with a grand slam against the Cubs' Kyle Hendricks to make it 9-1. Pina would homer again in the sixth inning following a Peterson RBI single that made it 13-1. After a three-run homer by the Brewers' Luis Urias, the Cubs' no-name offense would get some runs in the seventh thanks to back-to-back homers from Frank Schwindel and Patrick Wisdom. The Brewers got one of those runs back in the ninth on a Urias solo shot.