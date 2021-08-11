Cancel
Logansport, IN

Education briefs, August 11, 2021

Pharos-Tribune
Pharos-Tribune
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1smA51_0bOZEtPs00
(Stock photo/ MorgueFile)

Field Day for farmers Aug. 25

Purdue University’s extension office 2021 Central Indiana Field Day will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 25 at Kitchel Ag Solutions in Logansport.

The event for the nine-county area (Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Fulton, Grant, Howard, Miami, Tipton and Wabash) will have discussions ranging from recent research on soil health and entomology to the use of drones in farming and a farm budget update.

Lunch will be served. Participants can earn PARP, CCH and CEU credits by attending the event. Register by visiting http://bit.ly/CentralFieldDay21 or by calling one of the nine counties’ Extension Offices by Aug. 20.

Logan’s 1971 class reunion

The Logansport Class of 1971 will host its 50-year class reunion Oct. 22 and Oct. 23.

Classmates must visit the website at Logansport1971.com. The entire array of events costs a total of $20 for any or all events.

By creating a username and password, a person will become a registered member of the Logansport1971.com website, which will allow individuals to take full advantage of the features of the website, including the ability to register for any or all of the many weekend events.

For more information, contact Lisa Terry at Lisadterry71@gmail.com.

Financial help for child care

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s Build, Learn, Grow scholarship program is extending assistance to pay for a portion of before- or after-school care or early childhood education for qualified families through March 2022.

Scholarships cover up to 80% of a child’s early care and education, summer learning or before- and after-school care, ensuring families can connect to the care and education children need. More than 40,000 scholarships are still available for children — from birth through age 12 — who have a family member who works in an essential industry. Families with at least one adult working in an essential business are encouraged to apply, regardless of their income. The amount of assistance provided will be based on the family’s income. Learn more at Families.BuildLearnGrow.org.

Face masks required at Purdue

Effective Monday, Aug. 2, face masks will again be required in all indoor spaces for everyone on the Purdue University campus, including students, employees and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

More information is available on the Protect Purdue website at https://protect.purdue.edu/updates/purdue-strengthens-campus-face-mask-protocols-masks-required-for-all-indoors/.

Pharos-Tribune

Pharos-Tribune

Logansport, IN
