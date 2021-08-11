NCAA Picks 23-member Committee to Reform its Constitution
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA has selected a 23-member committee to work on reforming its constitution. It includes university presidents, college sports administrators and athletes across all three divisions. Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates, who is an independent member of the NCAA Board of Governors, is the committe chairman. Other members include Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour, West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons, Tulane athletic director Troy Dannen and Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips.krod.com
