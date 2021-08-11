Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

NCAA Picks 23-member Committee to Reform its Constitution

By Associated Press
Posted by 
600 ESPN El Paso
600 ESPN El Paso
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA has selected a 23-member committee to work on reforming its constitution. It includes university presidents, college sports administrators and athletes across all three divisions. Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates, who is an independent member of the NCAA Board of Governors, is the committe chairman. Other members include Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour, West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons, Tulane athletic director Troy Dannen and Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips.

krod.com

Comments / 0

600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
181K+
Views
ABOUT

600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Gates
Person
Sandy Barbour
Person
Shane Lyons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Picks#Ap#Defense#Penn State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Atlantic Coast Conference
College
Tulane University
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Florida StatePosted by
On3.com

Deion Sanders on the passing of Bobby Bowden

Deion Sanders played for Bobby Bowden at Florida State from 1985 to 1988. This morning, Sanders remembered his former head coach following his passing. “God bless the Bowden family, friends and loved ones,” tweeted Sanders. “My prayers are with you. I’ve lost one of the best coaches I’ve ever had.”
Nebraska Statesaturdaytradition.com

Details on Scott Frost's buyout at Nebraska revealed

In the wake of Wednesday’s report from The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, which states Nebraska is under NCAA investigation for “improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” questions have been flying regarding the status of head coach Scott Frost, who many considered to be on shaky ground to begin with.
Indiana StateTribune-Star

Clinkscales named to NCAA baseball committee

Indiana State Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales has been named to the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee. Clinkscales will serve the remaining appointment of former MVC Associate Commissioner Greg Walter with his duties beginning immediately. “I am grateful for the Missouri Valley Conference selecting me to serve out Greg Walter’s...
College Sportsan17.com

Southeastern's Jay Artigues named to NCAA Division I Baseball Committee

HAMMOND---Southeastern Louisiana University Director of Athletics Jay Artigues has been appointed to the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee, effective Sept. 1, 2021. Artigues, who is completing his eighth year as the SLU athletic director, will serve a four-year term on the committee that provides administrative oversight of the Division I Baseball Championship, including the College World Series along with the selection and seeding of the 64-team bracket.
Kansas Stateheartlandcollegesports.com

Is Kansas Basketball Closer to Finding Out Its NCAA Fate?

Is the Kansas Jayhawks’ basketball program a little closer to finding out its fate when it comes to the NCAA’s current investigation into its basketball program?. It looks like the NCAA is as frustrated with the pace of several investigations as many other college sports fans. On Thursday, ESPN.com reported the NCAA is changing how its Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) works in order to speed up its investigations.
Chicago, ILwcn247.com

HOF goalie Tony Esposito dies...NCAA reforms work

CHICAGO (AP) — Tony Esposito, a Hall of Fame goaltender who played almost his entire 16-year career with the Chicago Blackhawks, has died following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 78. Esposito debuted with Montreal during the 1968-69 season and appeared in 13 games. He was then taken by the Blackhawks in an intraleague draft, quickly emerging as one of the league’s best goalies. He won the Calder Trophy in 1970 as the NHL’s best rookie as well as the Vezina Trophy given to the top goaltender. He also won the Vezina in 1972 and 1974.
College SportsOnward State

Sandy Barbour Joins New NCAA Committee To ‘Reshape College Sports’

Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour will join bigwigs from around the country in developing ideas to “reshape colleges sports” and the NCAA. Barbour is one of 23 members of the NCAA’s new Constitution Committee, which aims to eventually propose a new governance model “that allows for...
GolfDetroit News

CMU to add men's golf for 2022-23, meeting NCAA's minimum sports requirement

Given all the golf talent that's come out of Mt. Pleasant, including the likes of Dan Pohl, Doug LaBelle, Kelly Robbins, Ryan Brehm and Cindy Figg-Currier, it's actually pretty remarkable Central Michigan hasn't had a men's golf program in more than 30 years. That's about to change. Central Michigan announced...
College Sportsspectrumlocalnews.com

SUNY Delhi to become full-time member of NCAA Division III athletics

SUNY Delhi is set to become a full-time member of NCAA Division III athletics. The college made the announcement on Sunday. The Broncos have been a provisional member of DIII since the 2018-2019 season. But starting September 1, they will become full-fledged members. The elevated status will allow SUNY Delhi...
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions reveals results of Baylor investigation; punishment announced

The case that rocked Baylor University and the football team concluded with fines and no concrete evidence of sexual violence within the program. The Division I Committee on Infractions was able to conduct an investigation of the matter that occurred between 2011 to 2016. The results revealed that there was evidence of impermissible benefits and recruiting violations, but proved no evidence of sexual violence-related violations:
NFLon3.com

Let's talk the NCAA and its myriad issues with Tom McMillen

This is the most consequential time in college athletics since the landmark 1984 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that broke the NCAA’s long-held control over college football telecasts and granted universities freedom to make their own TV deals. Take a look at the current landscape: The Name, Image and Likeness era is upon us, the industry is bracing for more dominoes to fall in conference realignment, and the NCAA, with diminished authority, soon will move to rewrite its constitution.
NFLMarietta Daily Journal

South Carolina adds staff member as new QB

In its 10th practice of fall camp, South Carolina added another quarterback to the roster. Zeb Noland has moved from a graduate assistant role to the practice field, taking reps at quarterback during Tuesday’s media viewing period. Head coach Shane Beamer confirmed his addition to the roster while speaking with reporters afterward.
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

Oregon tight end Patrick Herbert out indefinitely

The depth at tight end for Oregon has taken a hit. Mario Cristobal announced Monday that Patrick Herbert suffered a knee injury Saturday night in the opening scrimmage of the fall at Autzen Stadium and is out indefinitely. The younger brother of former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, Patrick Herbert missed...
College SportsPosted by
600 ESPN El Paso

Pac-12 says COVID-19 Issues can Result in Forfeits in 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pac-12 teams that cannot play because of COVID-19 issues will likely be forced to forfeit games this season. The conference announced it is reinstituting its forfeiture policy after it modified its rules last season because of the pandemic. Last season, a game that could not be played because of COVID-19 problems with either team was canceled and considered no contest. This season, COVID-19 will not be automatically considered an excused absence. The conference policy states that if an institution is unable to play through its own fault, it shall forfeit. A forfeit will count as a conference victory for a forfeiting team's opponent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy