Will Any Oklahoma School Districts Defy State Law By Requiring Masks?
Santa Fe South Public Charter School in Oklahoma City is implementing a mask mandate for all students and staff as of Thursday. The move is in direct violation of state law. Senate Bill 658 - passed earlier this year - prohibits school districts from requiring masks without an emergency order from Gov. Kevin Stitt. He hasn’t issued one yet, and isn’t expected to. Despite that, Santa Fe South’s superintendent Chris Brewster is putting a mask mandate in place.www.kgou.org
