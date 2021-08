ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — A teacher at a Baltimore county daycare was caught on camera aggressively grabbing a child, and the parents said they were never notified about it. The shocking moments were caught on camera. “It’s heartbreaking to watch,” said Joshua Giddings, Gabriella’s father. Giddings said two weeks ago, his daughter Gabriella woke up from naptime at Saldino’s Kiddie Cottage Child Care in Essex. He says she was getting her energy out rolling around on the carpet when suddenly her teacher grabbed her. “Gabby, being a normal five-year-old, is kind of just doing her own thing the teacher goes down, grabs her by her...