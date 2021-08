NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say recorded two young girls and a woman at a Target in Queens. The incidents happened on July 29 and 30 at the store on College Point Boulevard. Police said the suspect followed a 12-year-old and 3-year-old girl into the bathroom and put his cellphone under the stall to photograph or record them. The girls left the bathroom and alerted an adult. The next day, the suspect allegedly put his cellphone under a 40-year-old woman’s skirt as she leaned over to look at something. Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.