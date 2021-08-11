Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

US Bankruptcy Auction Of 1998 Hans Christian Christina 52' Sailboat

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

RIO VISTA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- West Auctions ( www.WestAuction.com) announced that, by order of the US Bankruptcy Court, it would be conducting an online auction for a 1998 Hans Christian Christina 52' Sailboat. Online bidding starts Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, and will conclude on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (PT). This online auction will have a soft close. For more information, online bidding, 200+ photo gallery, and video of the sailboat, please visit www.WestAuction.com.

West Auction's Marketing and Business Director, Jotham King, said, "This Hans Christian Christina 52' is one of 10 built, making it a truly rare vessel. For the intelligent yachtsman, she will be more than just a sailboat, she will be part of their legacy."

Hans Christian Yachts commissioned renowned trailblazing yacht architect Doug Peterson to design this Hans Christian Christina 52' Sailboat. Doug Peterson is famously known for Peterson 44 and Fermosa 46. Doug Peterson was inducted into America's Cup Hall of Fame as one of the designers from Team New Zealand's revolutionary yacht Black Magic (NZL 32).

Doug Peterson created this beautiful Hans Christian Christina 52' Sailboat based on the concept of quality, comfort, and performance. Unlike other traditional Hans Christians, this is a fast cruising sailboat. Additionally, this sailboat boasts high-quality construction all the way from its exterior composition to its teakwood interior.

This sailboat accommodates a three stateroom aft cockpit layout that will sleep six comfortably. The interior features rich teakwood, high-quality holly flooring, and craftsmanship you would expect from a Hans Christian yacht. Aft are port and starboard private staterooms in quarter cabins. The forward stateroom features a large V-berth.

The salon is spacious, open, and bright. Dorade vents, multiple opening hatches and ports provide excellent ventilation. The engine is in the center of the salon under a large seating area on the centerline. The dinette is large, with a beautiful teak table and seating on both sides. Aft of the dinette on the port side is the galley. Galley storage is generous and includes separate refrigerator and freezer compartments.

This vessel has every conceivable option including a bow thruster, generator, and air conditioning. Online research indicates this vessel was first sold in 2003 by a Southern California dealer and has a wing keel (to be verified) and Rondal electric in-mast mainsail furling. Probably the only aft cockpit wing keel version of this model ever built. The interior is a work of art using teak and workmanship that is no longer available.

Online Auction Details:

  • Online Bidding Starts: Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.
  • Online Bidding Ends:Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, starting at 10:00 a.m. (PT).
  • Location: Rio Vista, CA 94571
  • Website: www.WestAuction.com

Contact Information:

  • West Auctions
  • (530) 661-0490

1998-hans-christian-christina-52.jpg 1998 Hans Christian Christina 52' Sailboat at www.WestAuciton.com Online Auction of 1998 Hans Christian Christina 52' Sailboat at www.WestAuction.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-bankruptcy-auction-of-1998-hans-christian-christina-52-sailboat-301353052.html

SOURCE West Auctions

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
41K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Peterson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#Bankruptcies#The Us Bankruptcy Court#West Auction#Fermosa 46#Team New Zealand#Hans Christians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Auctions
Related
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Diddy Helps Shyne Return To The United States As A Diplomat

In 1999, roughly a year before the release of his debut self-titled album, former Bad Boy rapper Shyne was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault, and reckless endangerment for his infamous New York nightclub altercation with Diddy. In 2001, he was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison, and after being released from prison in 2009, the Belizean rapper was subsequently deported due to being a non-citizen felon.
Casper, WYPosted by
My Country 95.5

PHOTOS: Crude Sign in Casper is Raising Eyebrows

Warning: The language used in the photos may not be suitable for all readers. A photo of a former Casper church's signage has gone viral because of its crude nature. The location was formerly the Casper Foursquare Church, which is located on Forest Drive. The sign (which has recently been...
BusinessPosted by
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

) — Many Americans have relied on stimulus checks to get through COVID. The pandemic continues 17 months after the economy initially shut down, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise comes amidst an improving economic conditions and could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Financial ReportsPosted by
Puget Sound Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Avenace Inc.

Seattle area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing with total debt above $1 million during the week that ended Aug. 13. Year to date through Aug. 13, the court recorded 22 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -52 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business's assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Owensboro, KYPosted by
The Owensboro Times

Bankruptcies: Aug. 17, 2021

In Chapter 7, a court-appointed trustee sells or liquidates debtors assets to make payments to credi. Want to read this story for FREE? Create an OT account and get more free stories every month!. You can read an UNLIMITED number of stories for less than $1 per week by subscribing...
Financial ReportsValueWalk

Bankruptcy Lending Is Very Profitable

*The views expressed herein are those of the authors alone and are not necessarily shared by other persons at Lowenstein Sandler LLP. Each case is unique and the law is subject to interpretation. Arnott Opportunities Strategy Adds 44.8% On Uranium Basket Bets. Kenny Arnott's Arnott Opportunities Strategy generated a net...
Businessmartechseries.com

OneTag Expands Into The US With Christian Baer as VP of Sales

Company, today announced the appointment of Christian Baer as Vice President of Sales. As VP of Sales, Christian is responsible for overseeing all aspects of OneTag’s strategic US expansion. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Dr. Christy Petrosso, Chief Data Scientist and Talent Economist at Workforce…. “Christian’s longtime experience working...
Santa Fe, NMKRQE News 13

Archdiocese of Santa Fe to auction off properties for bankruptcy settlements

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Archdiocese of Santa Fe is set to auction off hundreds of plots of land all over the area. The Catholic church is being forced to liquidate its properties, as part of a bankruptcy settlement following a run of child sex abuse lawsuits. The auction is broken up into different phases. This first phase includes about 138 pieces of land in Bernalillo, Sandoval and Valencia counties.
Boats & WatercraftsHawaii Tribune-Herald

Lyman hosts presentations on anti-nuclear sailboat Golden Rule

Following 21 months in the Hawaiian islands, the historic anti-nuclear sailboat Golden Rule departed Honolulu in May for the West Coast of the United States. “We are sailing for a nuclear-free world and a peaceful, sustainable future,” says Golden Rule project manager Helen Jaccard. “What better way to bring a message of peace and sustainability than this beautiful sailboat with its storied history? It puts a smile on people’s faces.”
Hawaii Statestaradvertiser.com

Hawaii bankruptcies continue decreasing

Statewide bankruptcies remained near historic lows as they plunged 30.7% in July to their lowest point for that month in 15 years. Read more. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.

Comments / 0

Community Policy