MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is only Jordan Spieth’s second tournament in the past seven weeks, but that wasn’t by design. Spieth said he’s had to listen to his body rather than sign up for a couple of events that could have further aggravated an old injury. In early 2018, Spieth suffered a bone chip in his left hand and, every once in a while, has dealt with some of the aftereffects that require ice, rest or treatment.