Energy Transfer Fined $140K for Construction Violations Along Beaver County Pipeline

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection fined Texas-based Energy Transfer $140-thousand for construction violations on a Beaver County natural gas pipeline. In 2019, the DEP received a complaint about the company’s B15 Well Connect Pipeline in Economy Borough and New Sewickley Township. The agency found the company had committed several violations, including failing to report a 30-foot landslide along its right-of-way, failing to properly mark the pipeline’s path, and allowing erosion and runoff problems at several points on the route.