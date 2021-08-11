Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

IIROC Trading Resumption - SLI

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Standard Lithium Ltd.

TSX-Venture Symbol: SLI

All Issues: No

Resumption (ET): 11:39:49 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
41K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vancouver#Cnw#Standard Lithium Ltd#11 39 49 Am#Iiroc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

BBTV Holdings Inc. Commences Normal Course Issuer Bid

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) (OTCQX: BBTVF) (" BBTV" or the " Company"), today announced that it will commence its previously announced Normal Course Issuer Bid (" NCIB") with the Toronto Stock Exchange (" TSX"). BBTV believes that share purchases pursuant to the...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

OTC Markets Group Welcomes NORTHWEST COPPER CORP. To OTCQX

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced NORTHWEST COPPER CORP. (TSX-V: NWST) (OTCQX: NWCCF), a new company creating an exciting copper-gold pipeline in British Columbia, Canada, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. NORTHWEST COPPER CORP. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.
MarketsCoinDesk

Evolve Funds Files for Crypto ETF in Canada

The ETF would give investors indirect exposure to certain cryptocurrencies. Evolve Funds has filed a preliminary prospectus with the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) for an Evolve Cryptocurrencies exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Evolve Cryptocurrencies ETF would give investors “indirect exposure” to certain cryptocurrencies selected by an investment manager, weighted on a...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Investor Alert: RxD Options

Be an informed investor - don't be fooled by fraudsters misrepresenting themselves. TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) warns Canadian investors that RxD Options fraudulently claims to be regulated by IIROC. Through their website https://rxdoptions.com, the company claims to offer accounts for...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

World Copper's Shares Approved for Trading on the OTCQB(R) Venture Market

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2021) - World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF)("World Copper" or the "Company") announces that the Company's common shares have been approved and admitted for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol WCUFF commencing August 18th, 2021. The company's primary listing remains on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol WCU.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Global Crossing Airlines Retains Independent Trading Group (ITG) as Market Maker

MIAMI, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (TSXV: JET) (TSXV: JET.B) (OTCQB: JETMF) (the " Company" or " GlobalX") has retained Independent Trading Group Inc. (" ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV") policies. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the TSXV for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market and improving the liquidity of the Company's shares.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings...
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “. Other analysts also recently issued reports about...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) PT at $28.77

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.77.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GWM Advisors LLC Grows Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Freeport Completes Acquisition Of Yandera Copper Project

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Freeport Resources Inc. (the " Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired all of the outstanding share capital of Carpo Resources Inc. (" Carpo"). Carpo is a privately-held company which controls Era Resources Inc., a corporation established under the laws of Cayman Islands and which itself controls an exploration license located in Papua New Guinea and which is commonly known as the "Yandera Copper Project".
Stocksinvesting.com

Canada shares lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.15%

Investing.com – Canada equities were lower at the close on Monday, as losses in the Energy , Healthcare and Materials sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite lost 0.15%. The biggest gainers of the session on the S&P/TSX Composite were Village Farms International Inc (TSX:...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Update

IShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 161.3% from the July 15th total of 585,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 927,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Value Partners Investments Inc. Purchases 1,697 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial makes up approximately 5.5% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $67,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,564,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 238,689 shares during the period. BCE makes up 3.0% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of BCE worth $225,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksKTEN.com

How Investors Use the CBOE Volatility Index

The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) gives investors a measure of how much the stock market is expected to fluctuate over the next 30 days. VIX is often called the “fear index,” because it can indicate the level of investor concern. A higher VIX indicates an expectation of larger price moves up or down. A lower VIX suggests less price volatility in the near future. Investors can use this forecast of expected market volatility to guide investment decisions. They can also invest in VIX-connected securities as a hedging strategy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy