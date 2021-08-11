IIROC Trading Resumption - SLI

Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial makes up approximately 5.5% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $67,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.