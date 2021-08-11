Cancel
Video River Networks & Its Subsidiary Drone Guarder Announce Special One-time Dividend

TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Drone Guarder, Inc. (OTC: DRNG) has announced a special one-time dividend of 439,097,990 shares of its stock payable to both common and preferred stockholders. Stockholders of common stock will receive 1 additional share of DRNG for every 10 shares owned. Common stockholders would receive a total of 261,175,554 shares, and Preferred stockholders would receive a total of 177,922,436 shares.

With this special dividend, Drone Guarder is rewarding its common and preferred shareholders for their diligence as the company pursued a restructuring program designed to unburden itself from the decisions of its previous management. Drone Guarder was recently acquired by Video River Networks and is in the process of becoming current with OTC Market regulations. The company's new CEO Frank Igwealor said, "We believe it is productive to reward faithful and loyal shareholders with additional shares of the company at this time."

Video River Networks (OTC:NIHK), has also authorized the redistribution of the dividends it would receive from DRNG directly to its stockholders. The company will redistribute shares received from DRNG to its shareholders at a ratio of 1 share of DRNG for each share of NIHK held.

Its CEO added, "Our new structure will provide Drone Guarder with the financial flexibility to make opportunistic acquisitions and share repurchases, while we organically grow our drone and AI businesses through acquisitions that meet target return thresholds."

Both companies' dividends are payable on or after September 30th, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2021.

About Video River Networks, Inc.

Video River Networks, Inc. is an Electric Vehicles and Battery Technology holding company that operates and manages a portfolio of Electric Vehicles, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Robotics ("EV-AI-ML-R") assets, businesses and operations in North America. The Company's current and target portfolio businesses and assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture and sell high-performance fully electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell Power Controls, Battery Technology, Wireless Technology, and Residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Robotic technologies. NIHK's current technology-focused business model is a result of our board resolution on September 15, 2020 to spin-in/off our specialty real estate holding business to an operating subsidiary and then pivot back to being a technology company. The Company has now returned back to its original technology-focused businesses of Power Controls, Battery Technology, Wireless Technology, and Residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices. For more information and the latest updates check the company's Twitter account at https://twitter.com/NIHKEV

CONTACT:Video River Networks, Inc.370 Amapola Ave., Suite 200A Torrance, CA 90501 contact@videorivernetworks.net

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/video-river-networks--its-subsidiary-drone-guarder-announce-special-one-time-dividend-301353386.html

SOURCE Video River Networks

