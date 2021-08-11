Cancel
Metal Mining

Udokan Copper Completes Installation Of Coarse Ore Crusher

By PR Newswire
MOSCOW, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Udokan Copper - the company that develops one of the largest copper deposits in the world, located in the Far East of Russia, and is currently building a mining and metallurgical plant (MMP) - has completed the installation of а gyratory crusher at its coarse crushing plant. The ThyssenKrupp crusher will process rougher ore fractions supplied from Zapadniy open pit.

German Mironov, CEO of Udokan Copper, noted: "The crusher has the best operational capacity compared to other brands and can process up to 4,000 of copper ore per hour."

All processing parameters of the coarse crushing plant are controlled and adjusted from the automated operator's workplace, with real-time controlling possible.

Once mining at the Udokan MMP starts, the ore will be transported to the coarse crushing plant by 130-tonne dumper trucks.

After the coarse crushing, the ore will go to the storage and then to the beneficiation plant through the crushing and conveyor unit consisting of two mainline belts with total length of 2.8 km.

Construction works are in full swing throughout the crushing and conveyor unit. In particular, the foundation and steel structures of Conveyor #1 Gallery are installed. Steel structures are also being installed for the transfer unit from Conveyor #1 to Conveyor #5. Along the Conveyor #5 route, the foundation of the horizontal section is already installed and the conveyor is being assembled. The installation of steel structures for the Conveyor #5 tension station, ore storage, fine crushing plant, and conveyor galleries between the ore storage and the beneficiation plant is close to completion. The underground part of the ore storage sees the installation of ore feeding conveyors from the ore storage to the main building of the beneficiation plant.

Udokan Copper was established to develop Russia's largest untapped deposit and one of the global Top-3 - Udokan. The Company is part of USM Group founded by Alisher B. Usmanov.

The deposit reserves are 26.7 mt according to JORC, with average copper grade of 1.05%. Udokan is located in the Zabaikalye Region in the Far East of Russia, 30 km away from the Baikal-Amur mainline.

The first stage of the Udokan plant shall provide total output of 125,000 tpa of copper in cathodes and sulphide concentrate, its processing capacity being 12 mtpa of ore. The second stage currently under feasibility study implies processing additionally of 24 mtpa.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/udokan-copper-completes-installation-of-coarse-ore-crusher-301352973.html

SOURCE Udokan Copper

