The Habit Burger Grill Launches With Impossible Foods, Serving Delicious Plant-Based Innovations To Guests

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Habit Burger Grill , the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers, signature sandwiches, hand-cut salads, and more is thrilled to announce the continuation of its offerings with Impossible Foods Inc., bringing the company's plant-based meat to select locations in the US. Beginning August 11th, The Habit Burger Grill will introduce two culinary innovations to their menu, the Original Impossible™ Burger and the Impossible™ Bistro Burger, both of which are made with Impossible Foods' award-winning plant-based meat.

Combining The Habit Burger Grill's standard for freshly prepped ingredients and high-quality food, the Original Impossible Burger and the Impossible Bistro Burger aim to satisfy guests' desire for a delicious and sustainable plant-based meat option. The Original Impossible Burger comes with savory caramelized onions, perfectly-melted American cheese, atop fresh shredded lettuce and tomato on a toasted sesame bun. For the flexitarian foodies, the freshly seared Impossible Bistro Burger comes with The Habit's signature caramelized onions and melted aged white cheddar cheese atop fresh green leaf lettuce, a special house-made tangy secret sauce, lettuce and tomato all on a delicate toasted sweet brioche bun. Available for a limited time at participating locations, the Original Impossible Burger and the Impossible Bistro Burger are sure to delight meat-lovers, flexitarians, and vegetarians alike.

Iwona Alter, Chief Brand Officer at The Habit Burger Grillstates: We are thrilled to introduce plant-based Impossible Burgers to our guests, done The Habit way! Our culinary team continues to focus on variety and our guests can choose between the premium Impossible Bistro Burger and the Original Impossible Burger, a spin on our classic Charburger.

"As a strong brand with an enthusiastic fan base and great food, The Habit is a perfect fit for Impossible Burger," said Impossible Foods' President Dennis Woodside. "We're excited to help The Habit continue to grow by offering their meat-forward customer base a plant-based option that delivers on deliciousness and flavor."

The Habit Burger Grill is California's best-kept secret, as it was recently named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill's open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, sushi-grade Ahi tuna and USDA Choice tri-tip steak. The Habit Burger Grill also offers three family bundles at an unbeatable value, perfect for lunches or dinners at home. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

Connect with The Habit Burger Grill on social media at facebook.com/habitburger , instagram.com/habitburgergrill , twitter.com/habitburger , and youtube.com/habittube .

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring USDA choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade Ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh-cut salads and an appealing selection of sides, shakes and malts. The Habit Burger Grill was named the "best tasting burger in America" in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America's leading consumer magazines. The first Habit Burger Grill opened in Santa Barbara, California in 1969 and was recently named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 300 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington as well as 12 international locations, eight in China and four in Cambodia. More information is available at www.habitburger.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-habit-burger-grill-launches-with-impossible-foods-serving-delicious-plant-based-innovations-to-guests-301353053.html

SOURCE The Habit Burger Grill

