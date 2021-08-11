4 Easy DIYs to Spruce Up Your Kitchen (Plus, What to Know if You’re Hiring a Pro)
Your kitchen is one of the most-used and most visible spots in your home, so even the smallest, quickest, and least expensive upgrades can have a big payoff. Need ideas for some spruce-ups to tackle? Here are four DIYs that are a cinch to pull off—plus, expert advice to help your bigger, pro-led projects run smoothly. (Hint: Enlist a major retailer that stands by its pros and its products, like BJ's Wholesale Club.)www.goodhousekeeping.com
Comments / 0