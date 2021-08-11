4 Easy DIYs to Spruce Up Your Kitchen (Plus, What to Know if You’re Hiring a Pro)

As far as pantries go, I have it pretty good. I was sold on our historic home when I discovered the double-door pantry with nine-foot ceilings, measuring four feet across and three feet deep, that provided much-needed storage space in our small kitchen. Yet even with 108 cubic feet to store my dry goods, cans, baking supplies, and endless boxes and bags of the latest snacks (I am a food writer, after all — it's part of the job!), our poor pantry quickly became sloppy and disorganized beyond belief. It was overwhelming to even open the doors, let alone dig around for things like my baking powder and chocolate chips when I wanted to whip up a quick batch of cookies. Somehow I needed to create more space inside this cavernous, disorderly little room without simply stacking things higher and deeper. My solution came in the form of a quick Target run.