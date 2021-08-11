Cancel
Entrust 2021 Mexico Encryption Trends Study Reveals Encryption Challenges And Resulting Data Exposure Risk

Conducted by the Ponemon Institute, the 16th annual study highlights regional adoption of enterprise-wide encryption helps meet data discovery requirements. In the face of increased threats from hackers and third-party service providers, half of all respondent organizations in Mexico report having experienced a data breach. However, the adoption of enterprise encryption strategies and HSMs lags behind global averages and has fallen since last year. This and other findings are highlighted in the Entrust 2021 Mexico Encryption Trends Study, part of the 16th annual multinational survey by the Ponemon Institute. The study reports on the cybersecurity challenges organizations face today, and how and why organizations deploy encryption.

