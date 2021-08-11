Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) Launches Accreditation Program For Journalism Trust Initiative (JTI) - Certification Program

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), a wholly owned subsidiary of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), has launched a new pilot accreditation program for the Journalism Trust Initiative (JTI) - Certification Program.

In the digital age, it has become increasingly difficult to distinguish information shaped by vested interests from that produced by independent and reliable news media outlets. An open and honest public debate, aimed at informing the general public, has become more difficult to sustain, and signals of trustworthiness in the information space are in great demand.

The JTI aims to support journalism by recognizing compliance with ethical norms and professional best practices. JTI's certification program focuses on trustworthy information as an output of transparent and sound editorial processes by assessing ethical journalism as a service and therefore the object of service certification. It is intended to help users (e.g., service customers) to differentiate between media outlets (e.g., service providers) in making informed decisions. The goal is to inform the distribution and consumption of journalistic content so that a more healthy media landscape can emerge, benefiting citizens and societies at large.

ANAB's accreditation program will assess the competence of conformity assessment bodies which audit and certify against the JTI scheme and CEN Workshop Agreement 17493:2019 for journalistic content distributed by media outlets. ANAB's program operates in accordance with ISO/IEC 17011, Conformity assessment — Requirements for accreditation bodies accrediting conformity assessment bodies, and assesses conformity assessment bodies against ISO/IEC 17065, General requirements for bodies operating product certification systems.

The CEN Workshop Agreement 17493:2019 covers:

  • Identity and transparency (e.g., basic requirements on media's identity, editorial mission, public service media, requirements on owners' identity, disclosure of identity of the management team and its location, disclosure of editorial contact details)
  • Professionalism and accountability (e.g., accountability for journalism principles, accuracy, responsibility for content provided by the general public, responsibility for sources, professionalism for affiliations, internal accountability)

"Having a workshop agreement that covers standard requirements related to identity, transparency, accountability and professionalism - as well as independence and ethics - will guide the media outlet services in their work," said R. Douglas Leonard, ANAB vice president responsible for these programs. "ANAB accreditation is committed to a covenant of trust in the adherence to these criteria."

ANAB will accept applications for the pilot accreditation program from August 15 - October 15, 2021. To learn more about the requirements and begin the application process, visit the ANAB website or contact Roger Muse ( rmuse@anab.org; 414-501-5455) or Reinaldo B. Figueiredo ( rfigueiredo@anab.org; 202-331-3611).

About ANABThe ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), a wholly owned subsidiary of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), is the largest multi-disciplinary ISO/IEC 17011 accreditation body in North America, with comprehensive signatory status across the multilateral recognition arrangements of the International Accreditation Forum (IAF) and International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC). The ANAB accreditation portfolio includes management systems certification bodies, calibration and testing labs, product certification bodies, personnel credentialing organizations, forensic test and calibration service providers, inspection bodies, police crime units, greenhouse gas validation and verification bodies, reference material producers, and proficiency test providers. For more information, visit www.anab.org.

About ANSIThe American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance both the global competitiveness of U.S. business and the U.S. quality of life by promoting and facilitating voluntary consensus standards and conformity assessment systems, and safeguarding their integrity. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations.

The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org.

About JTIThe Journalism Trust Initiative (JTI) is developing and implementing indicators for the trustworthiness of news media and thus, promotes and rewards compliance with professional norms and ethics. It aims at distinguishing journalism worthy of the name through a mechanism that includes three steps: self-evaluation, conformity assessment and incentivization (algorithmic indexation, advertising, philanthropy, etc.). The JTI was originally launched and is operated by the Paris-based NGO Reporters Without Borders (RSF), whose mandate is to promote freedom, independence, and pluralism of journalism. For more information, visit www.journalismtrustinitiative.org.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ansi-national-accreditation-board-anab-launches-accreditation-program-for-journalism-trust-initiative-jti--certification-program-301353471.html

SOURCE American National Standards Institute

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
41K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anab#Accreditation#Board Certification#Anab Rrb#Jti#Iso Iec 17011#Iso Iec 17065#Iaf#Ilac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
BusinessTimes Union

Regulatory Compliance Expert, Certrec, Successfully Completes ISO 27001 Surveillance Review and SOC 2 Type 2 Examination

Third-Party Assessment Found Controls in Place for Successful ISO 27001 Re-certification. Certrec, a leading licensing and regulatory compliance provider for NRC and NERC compliance, announced today it has maintained its ISO 27001:2013 certification for the eighth consecutive year and has successfully completed its fifth SOC 2 Type 2 examination with no findings. Compliance with these standards demonstrate continued commitment to information security.
EconomyCIO

Shift Governance and Data Management to Enable, Not Restrict, Your Organization

Did you know 80% of data-driven businesses said they gained a critical advantage during the pandemic? Having complete, accurate data in all employees’ hands and workstreams helped organizations solve business problems with the customer journey in mind—especially in rapidly changing markets. With organizations accelerating to digital business practices, data is the key to transformation. But most organizations still struggle to achieve data and analytics at scale—and governance is the most foundational challenge to overcome.
Los Angeles, CAoxy.edu

Core Program Regional Focus (CPRF)

The purpose of the Core Program Regional Focus (CPRF) requirement is to provide students with an in-depth understanding of at least one specific geographical, national, or cultural region of the world outside of the U.S. A CPRF course focuses on a region through unifying characteristics, which could be literary, artistic,...
FDAinkfreenews.com

FDA Approves Zimmer Biomet’s Fourth Robotic Implant System

WARSAW – Zimmer Biomet announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved clearance of the ROSA Hip System for robotically-assisted direct anterior total hip replacement. ROSA Hip is the fourth robotic system introduced by Zimmer Biomet and adds to the Company’s comprehensive ROSA Robotics portfolio, which includes the ROSA...
AgricultureSciDev.Net

Program Director – Integrated Development Program (IDP) and Sustainable Intensification Program (SIP)

The International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center, known by its Spanish acronym, CIMMYT®, is a not-for-profit agricultural research for development organization with partners in over 100 countries. CIMMYT is one of the largest centers of the CGIAR, a global organization working on the most important Agricultural Research for Development impacts. As staple foods, maize and wheat provide vital nutrition and health benefits for millions of people in low-and-middle income regions. CIMMYT tackles food insecurity through improved nutrient-rich, risk-mitigating, high-yielding varieties, as well as sustainable agricultural practices and other innovative options to improve the livelihoods of resource-poor farmers. The U.N. projects that the global population will increase to more than 9 billion people by 2050, which means that the successes and failures of wheat and maize farmers will continue to have a crucial impact on food security globally. Please refer to our website for more information: www.cimmyt.org.
Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Calian Health Expands Clinical Trials and Patient Support Programs to Customers in New Markets

Innovative healthcare service ensures patients around the world get the support they need, even in a pandemic. OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Calian® Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), deliverer of trusted solutions across Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning and IT & Cyber Solutions segments, announced an expansion of clinical trial and patient support programs (PSPs) to pharmaceutical customers in eight new markets.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Business Process Management Software Market is in Huge Demand | IBM, Appian, Oracle

The latest study released on the Global Business Process Management Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Business Process Management Software Market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Database Monitoring Software Market is Booming Worldwide | Idera, IBM, Oracle

The latest study released on the Global Database Monitoring Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Database Monitoring Software Market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Healthnewsbrig.com

How to establish a health tech startup advisory board – News Brig

Patrick Frank is the co-founder and COO of PatientPartner, a platform that connects pre-surgical patients with fully recovered patients who went through the same surgery. Frank has worked in consumer technology across industries including retail banking, law, real estate and healthcare. An advisory board will be able to give you...
Advocacynonprofitctr.org

INK! (Investing in Kids) – Underserved Communities Program Specialist

The Underserved Communities Program Specialist assists with the development, implementation and evaluation of the Digital Literacy Program, which operates under the St. Johns County Education Foundation (SJCEF), d/b/a INK! (Investing in Kids), a not-for-profit philanthropic organization supporting teachers and students in the St. Johns County School District. Additionally, the Program Specialist will assist with other INK! programs that support students and families in underserved communities in St. Johns County. This position reports directly to the Operations and Student Programs Director.
Economymontanarightnow.com

'Nearly impossible for me to pay back $5,000'

Joselyn Castro, 37, had to hold back her tears every time her children would ask why they couldn't buy some food, she said. The last time she received a Pandemic Unemployment Assistance was on July 3 and later received a notice that she's been disqualified from receiving PUA since March.
Public HealthPosted by
@LockerRoom

COVID Vaccine Hesitancy Highest Among Ph.D.s

Shannon Thaler reports for DailyMail.com about a new study that offers interesting information about COVID-19 vaccine wariness. People with a PhD are the most hesitant when it comes to getting the Covid-19 vaccine, according to a paper by researchers from Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh. Researchers surveyed...
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Expands IUGO Care Platform To Support Medicare-Funded RPM, CCM And BHI Services For HIV Patients

HAMILTON, Ontario, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (" Reliq" or the " Company"), a rapidly growing global telemedicine company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, today announced that, in response to customer demand, it has expanded its proprietary iUGO Care platform to support Medicare-funded Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM) and Behavioural Health Integration (BHI) services provide by clinicians treating HIV patients.
ConstructionPosted by
Concrete Contractor

ACI Inspection Programs: Improving Quality in Concrete Construction

Training and certification of concrete construction personnel, especially certification through the American Concrete Institute (ACI), is on the rise. Many local, state, national, and international building codes, specifications, and agencies—along with a growing number of project owners—require certified personnel for various construction responsibilities. Certification provides assurance that quality benchmarks can be met by helping individuals gain in-depth knowledge of concrete as a material, understand proper methods and procedures for site work, and become familiar with relevant concrete codes and standards.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global BFSI Security Market Report 2021-2030: Increased Digitalization And Integration Drive Operational Efficiency

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global BFSI Security Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This study examines opportunities for physical security (surveillance, command and control, communication equipment, and screening and detection), cybersecurity (firewalls, antivirus protection, active network detection solutions, and data analytics and storage), and converged security (access control and identity management, risk-averse security services, and managed services) through 2030.
EnvironmentSupply & Demand Chain Executive

Using Environmental Sustainability Certification to Differentiate

There is a 99% chance your business is a small to mid-sized enterprise (SME), a business with under 500 employees. The No. 1 thing all businesses need (no matter their size) is competitive differentiation - standing out from your peers and convincing the prospect to buy from you vs. the other guy.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server earns Common Criteria EAL 4+ certification

SUSE announced its flagship Linux distribution has earned Common Criteria EAL 4+ certification. SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) 15 SP2 is now EAL 4+ level certified for IBM Z, Arm and x86-64 architectures, signifying compliance with the most-demanding security requirements for mission-critical infrastructure. SUSE’s Common Criteria EAL 4+ software supply...
Chicago, ILchicago.gov

Request For Proposals (RFP) for Film & TV Workforce Training Program

The City of Chicago, Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) seeks proposals from qualified firms to provide a film and TV workforce training program. A Pre-Proposal Conference will be held on August 27, 2021 at 2:00pm, Central Standard Time, virtually via Microsoft Teams. Meeting access must be requested in writing. Attendance is Non-Mandatory, but encouraged.

Comments / 0

Community Policy