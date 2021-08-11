Cancel
Worldwide Arts Industry To 2030 - Featuring Smithsonian Institution, WWE And Cirque Du Soleil Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Arts Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with critical information they need to assess the global arts market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global arts market is expected to grow from $347.53 billion in 2020 to $405.05 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $552.57 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%. Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.
  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.
  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.
  • Identify growth segments for investment.
  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.
  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.
  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.
  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.
  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the arts? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Arts market global report answers all these questions and many more.The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider arts market, and compares it with other markets.

  • The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.
  • The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.
  • Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.
  • The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.
  • Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.
  • The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.
  • The arts market section of the report gives context. It compares the arts market with other segments of the recreation market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, arts indicators comparison.

Major companies in the arts services market include Smithsonian Institution; Cirque du Soleil; The Paris Opera Ballet; WWE and The Metropolitan Opera Association.The arts services market consists of sales of arts services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate facilities or provide services for cultural, entertainment and recreational interests such as producing live performances or events and preserving and exhibiting objects of the art-related interests of patrons. Revenues in this market include entry fees to theatres and art galleries and royalties. The arts market is segmented into museums, historical sites, zoos, and parks; independent artists and performing art companies and sports and arts promoters. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global arts market, accounting for 31% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 31% of the global arts market. Africa was the smallest region in the global arts market.Independent formats are offering new platforms for new talent to promote their music. Since music recording companies are often averse to taking risks with new talent, artists are making use of social media and music streaming platforms and are taking charge of their own personal marketing and distribution. Social media platforms have created a new means of connectivity and marketing opportunity for the artists. For instance, iTunes, Spotify, Pandora, and YouTube are some platforms widely being used by music artists to promote their work.Art organizers are using augmented reality (AR) technology to create real world experience for customers. Augmented reality is the integration of digital information with the user's environment in real time. Museums and zoos are now using augmented reality as a tool to educate and entertain the audience by creating a visual tour guide and displaying 3D content in a real-world camera view. For instance, Cleveland Museum of Art is using augmented reality technology to let users interact and access the most current and comprehensive information about every piece of artwork in the museum. In Acropolis Museum in Athens, Greece, the team used AR technology to bring a collection of architectural and sculptural remains to life. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Report Structure 3. Arts Market Characteristics3.1. Market Definition3.2. Key Segmentations 4. Arts Market Product Analysis4.1. Leading Products/ Services4.2. Key Features and Differentiators4.3. Development Products 5. Arts Market Supply Chain5.1. Supply Chain5.2. Distribution5.3. End Customers 6. Arts Market Customer Information6.1. Customer Preferences6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth 7. Arts Market Trends And Strategies 8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Arts 9. Arts Market Size And Growth9.1. Market Size9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market9.2.2. Restraints On The Market9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market9.3.2. Restraints On The Market 10. Arts Market Regional Analysis10.1. Global Arts Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)10.2. Global Arts Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region10.3. Global Arts Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region 11. Arts Market Segmentation11.1. Global Arts Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

12. Arts Market Segments12.1. Global Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Museums; Historical Sites; Zoos & Botanical Gardens; Nature Parks and Other Similar Institutions12.2. Global Independent Artists And Performing Art Companies Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Visual Arts; Performing Arts12.3. Global Sports And Arts Promoters Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Sports Promoters; Arts Promoters 13. Arts Market Metrics13.1. Arts Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2025, Global13.2. Per Capita Average Arts Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global

14. Asia-Pacific Arts Market

15. Western Europe Arts Market

16. Eastern Europe Arts Market

17. North America Arts Market

18. South America Arts Market

19. Middle East Arts Market

20. Africa Arts Market

21. Arts Market Competitive Landscape21.1. Competitive Market Overview21.2. Market Shares21.3. Company Profiles21.3.1. Smithsonian Institution21.3.1.1. Company Overview21.3.1.2. Products And Services21.3.1.3. Strategy21.3.1.4. Financial Performance21.3.2. Cirque du Soleil21.3.2.1. Company Overview21.3.2.2. Products And Services21.3.2.3. Strategy21.3.2.4. Financial Performance21.3.3. The Paris Opera Ballet21.3.3.1. Company Overview21.3.3.2. Products And Services21.3.3.3. Strategy21.3.3.4. Financial Performance21.3.4. WWE21.3.4.1. Company Overview21.3.4.2. Products And Services21.3.4.3. Strategy21.3.4.4. Financial Performance21.3.5. The Metropolitan Opera Association21.3.5.1. Company Overview21.3.5.2. Products And Services21.3.5.3. Strategy21.3.5.4. Financial Performance 22. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Arts Market 23. Market Background: Recreation Market 24. Recommendations 25. Appendix

26. Copyright And DisclaimerFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9qmyxk

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-arts-industry-to-2030---featuring-smithsonian-institution-wwe-and-cirque-du-soleil-among-others-301353245.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

