Alverno Laboratories Selects Ibex’s AI Solution for Cancer Diagnostics

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 7 days ago

Alverno will deploy Ibex’s AI-powered Galen platform, supporting pathologists in improving the quality of cancer diagnosis. Alverno Laboratories, a provider of high-quality diagnostic testing services and one of the largest integrated laboratory networks in the United States, and Ibex Medical Analytics, the market leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cancer diagnostics, today announced a deal to deploy Ibex’s AI-powered Galen platform, helping pathologists provide accurate diagnosis and improved care for cancer patients.

aithority.com

