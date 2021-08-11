Cancel
Intel Corporation today announced the appointment of Christy Pambianchi as executive vice president and chief people officer, effective Sept. 7. Pambianchi will head the Human Resources organization with a mandate to attract, engage and retain the best talent as Intel strengthens execution and innovation to accelerate its transformation. She will report to CEO Pat Gelsinger.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005632/en/

Christy Pambianchi joins Intel Corporation in September 2021 as executive vice president and chief people officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

"As a proven and dynamic HR leader with deep experience in global manufacturing and technology companies, Christy is a fantastic fit for Intel," said Gelsinger. "Intel's people are our most important asset in building our future. Christy's unique perspective and expertise will help us foster our vibrant culture and live out our purpose of creating technology that improves the lives of every person on the planet."

Mostly recently, Pambianchi was executive vice president and chief human resources officer at Verizon, where she reimagined the company's HR practices to stay at the forefront of digital transformation, optimized talent programs, built dynamic leadership capability, and supported a culture of continuous development and learning. Pambianchi was formerly executive vice president of People & Digital at Corning Inc., where she served in various senior leadership roles during a 20-year tenure. Prior to Corning, Pambianchi was a director of human resources at PepsiCo Inc.

"We are at a vital inflection point both for Intel and the semiconductor industry overall. Now, more than ever, it's critical that the world has a secure, resilient supply chain, and Intel has a foundational role in making that a reality," said Pambianchi. "I am thrilled to join the Intel team at this important time and to ensure that this iconic company continues to be home to the best and brightest talent in the industry."

Pambianchi holds a bachelor's degree from Cornell University's School of Industrial and Labor Relations. She serves on the boards of the Center for Advanced Human Resource Studies at Cornell University for the School of Industrial and Labor Relations, the HR Policy Association, the Health Transformation Alliance, the National Academy of Human Resources Foundation and the Center for Executive Succession at the University of South Carolina, Darla School of Management. She also serves as a board member of the Lumina Foundation and has been active in the FIRST robotics program, serving five years as head coach at the high-school level for FTC Team 5484 and as a tournament director. In 2017, Pambianchi was installed as a fellow to the National Academy of Human Resources.

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore's Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers' greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel's innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005632/en/

